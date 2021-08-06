What to Watch this Weekend: James Gunn and The Suicide Squad storm theaters and HBO Max

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

FRIDAY

Mr. Corman

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

Series Debut

How to make your return to TV after two decades? If you're Joseph Gordon-Levitt, you do it with your most personal project to date. The erstwhile 3rd Rock From the Sun star created and stars in Mr. Corman as the title character, a fifth-grade teacher and would-be musician wrestling with self-loathing, anxiety, and family drama, among other troubles. A slice-of-life dramedy marked by bursts of surrealism (including musical numbers), darkly comic moments, and stark emotionality, Mr. Corman is propelled less by plot than by delving ever deeper into its title character. "As you watch each episode, you'll learn more and more about why this guy is how he is," Gordon-Levitt explains. The result is extremely near and dear to the Inception star's heart, and he hopes its vulnerability will resonate with viewers. "This show in large part is about myself, or some version of myself," says Gordon-Levitt. "I find that a lot of my favorite art happens when artists are taking a really deep and honest dive into themselves. And that's what I've endeavored to do here." —Tyler Aquilina

Related content:

The Suicide Squad

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn's R-rated do-over of the 2016 super-antihero film has finally arrived. The new Suicide Squad follows — again — a task force of colorful supervillians sent on a top-secret mission, only this time, it's a standalone adventure that sends the team to South America for a mission involving a remote jungle island, a mad scientist, and a giant starfish. (Yeah, this definitely isn't a sequel.) The squad includes Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, and Sylvester Stallone as King Shark — that's the half-man, half-shark you may have seen devouring someone whole in the movie's red-band trailer. Did we mention it's rated R? —T.A.

Related content:

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what Joseph Gordon-Levitt is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Making the Cut (season finale) — Amazon Prime Video

RPU: Road Policing Unit (series debut) — BritBox

Madagascar: A Little Wild (season premiere) — Hulu/Peacock

Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary (docuseries debut) — IMDb TV

Hit & Run (series debut) — Netflix

Movies

Faking a Murderer — Digital/VOD

9 a.m.

Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends (series debut) — Disney Junior

8 p.m.

Secret Celebrity Renovation — CBS

Burden of Truth — The CW

9 p.m.

SATURDAY

8 p.m.

Eden: Untamed Planet — AMC/BBC America

Psycho Storm Chaser (movie) — Lifetime

9 p.m.

The 27-Hour Day (movie) — Hallmark

SUNDAY

The L Word: Generation Q

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Showtime

Season Premiere

The L Word: Generation Q is back! After the season one cliffhanger where Sophie went to the airport to meet either Dani or Finley, get ready to discover Sophie's choice. With Jordan Hull as a new series regular, expect to see more of Angie as she continues to explore who she is. Meanwhile, her mother Bette is entering a new phase of her life after losing the mayoral race and finding out Tina is getting engaged to someone else This season will introduce incredible guest stars, including Rosie O'Donnell as Tina's fiancée Carrie and Donald Faison, who will play someone entering Alice's orbit. —Alamin Yohannes

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Check local listings

In Their Own Words: Diana, Princess of Wales — PBS

8 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Potomac — Bravo

Olympics Closing Ceremony — NBC

The End (back-to-back episodes) — Showtime

Power Book III: Raising Kanan — Starz

9 p.m.

History of the Sitcom — CNN

Wellington Paranormal (season finale) — The CW

Godfather of Harlem (midseason premiere) — Epix

The White Lotus — HBO

UFO (docuseries debut) — Showtime

Blindspotting (season finale) — Starz

9:30 p.m.

Dead Pixels — The CW

The Deceived (season finale) — Starz

10 p.m.

Money Hungry (series debut) — Food Network

10:30 p.m.

Family Game Fight (series debut) — NBC

11 p.m.

*times are ET and subject to change