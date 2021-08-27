What to Watch this Weekend: He's All That updates a beloved teen rom-com for the TikTok age
Plus, Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista play brothers in See season 2, Lil Rel Howery and John Cena are Vacation Friends, and PEN15 gets animated with a special new episode.
FRIDAY
See
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+
Season Premiere
Dave Bautista joins Apple's post-apocalyptic drama See for its second season, playing Edo Voss, the estranged brother of Jason Momoa's Baba Voss. In the premiere, as Baba returns to his homeland to rescue his daughter, who Edo has kidnapped, the brothers reunite for the first time since Baba killed their father and fled more than 20 years before. Needless to say, tensions are high. "He's not a big fan of me," Momoa tells EW of the characters' dynamic. "Because I did hurt my brother, and there's a lot of stuff he doesn't know, but even when I try to tell him, there's too much anger, and I can't get through that. He is just anger and rage, fueled by everything I've done to him." Clearly, there's no brotherly love lost between the two. —Tyler Aquilina
Vacation Friends
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu
The raunchy comedy Vacation Friends stars Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji as Marcus and Emily, a straitlaced couple befriended by wild, thrill-seeking partiers Ron and Kyla (John Cena and Search Party's Meredith Hagner) at a resort in Mexico. Living in the moment, the usually levelheaded Marcus and Emily let loose to enjoy a week of fun and debauchery with their new pals. But months after their walk on the wild side, they're horrified when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding, creating chaos and proving that what happens on vacation doesn't necessarily stay on vacation. —T.A.
PEN15
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu
One month after scoring three Emmy nominations (including Outstanding Comedy Series), PEN15 returns with a special animated episode ahead of the back half of season 2. "Jacuzzi" picks up right after the midseason finale, with Anna (Anna Konkle) and Maya (Maya Erskine) heading to Florida for a vacation. There, they confront some new insecurities and awkward moments, courtesy of a caricature artist, sunburns, and boys at the hotel hot tub. It's a classic dose of cringe comedy, in a surreal style that belies the episode's uncomfortable reality. We'd expect nothing less from PEN15. —T.A.
He's All That
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Netflix's gender-swapped remake of She's All That is finally here, updating the beloved (by some) teen rom-com for the TikTok generation. Case in point: TikTok star Addison Rae plays the lead role of Padgett, a teen social media influencer whose humiliating on-camera breakup goes viral. (The original film's star Rachel Leigh Cook also appears as Padgett's mom.) To save her reputation, she makes a risky bet with a friend, wagering she can transform a misanthropic peer into their school's next prom king. Cobra Kai's Tanner Buchanan plays the peer in question, who Padgett — surprise! — soon finds herself falling for IRL. —T.A.
Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Rupi Kaur Live (special) — Amazon Prime Video
Titletown High (docuseries debut) — Netflix
Movies
Tales of a Fifth Grade Robin Hood — Tubi
No Man of God — Digital/VOD
8 p.m.
Secret Celebrity Renovation — CBS
Burden of Truth — The CW
9 p.m.
The Greatest #AtHome Videos — CBS
The Shop (special) — HBO
10 p.m.
SATURDAY
Streaming
Guy: Hawaiian Style (series debut) — Discovery+
8 p.m.
Eden: Untamed Planet — AMC/BBC America
Killer Cheer Mom (movie) — Lifetime
9 p.m.
Sweet Pecan Summer (movie) — Hallmark
Design Star: Next Gen (season premiere) — HGTV
10 p.m.
48 Hours ("Fighting for Aniah") — CBS
SUNDAY
Streaming
Renovation, Inc: The Beginning (series debut) — Discovery+
Check local listings
Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets (season premiere) — PBS
8 p.m.
The Real Housewives of Potomac — Bravo
NYC Epicenters 9/11 -> 2021 1/2 — HBO
Gossip — Showtime
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (season premiere) — TLC
9 p.m.
The Chase — ABC
Wellington Paranormal — The CW
Godfather of Harlem (season finale) — Epix
Renovation, Inc. (season premiere) — HGTV
9/11: One Day in America (docuseries debut) — National Geographic
UFO (season finale) — Showtime
Heels — Starz
10 p.m.
To Tell the Truth — ABC
Chapelwaite — Epix
Sex & Murder (season premiere) — HLN
The L Word: Generation Q — Showtime
11 p.m.
Work in Progress — Showtime
*times are ET and subject to change
