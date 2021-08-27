Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Plus, Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista play brothers in See season 2, Lil Rel Howery and John Cena are Vacation Friends, and PEN15 gets animated with a special new episode.

What to Watch this Weekend: He's All That updates a beloved teen rom-com for the TikTok age

FRIDAY

See

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

Season Premiere

Dave Bautista joins Apple's post-apocalyptic drama See for its second season, playing Edo Voss, the estranged brother of Jason Momoa's Baba Voss. In the premiere, as Baba returns to his homeland to rescue his daughter, who Edo has kidnapped, the brothers reunite for the first time since Baba killed their father and fled more than 20 years before. Needless to say, tensions are high. "He's not a big fan of me," Momoa tells EW of the characters' dynamic. "Because I did hurt my brother, and there's a lot of stuff he doesn't know, but even when I try to tell him, there's too much anger, and I can't get through that. He is just anger and rage, fueled by everything I've done to him." Clearly, there's no brotherly love lost between the two. —Tyler Aquilina

Vacation Friends

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

The raunchy comedy Vacation Friends stars Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji as Marcus and Emily, a straitlaced couple befriended by wild, thrill-seeking partiers Ron and Kyla (John Cena and Search Party's Meredith Hagner) at a resort in Mexico. Living in the moment, the usually levelheaded Marcus and Emily let loose to enjoy a week of fun and debauchery with their new pals. But months after their walk on the wild side, they're horrified when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding, creating chaos and proving that what happens on vacation doesn't necessarily stay on vacation. —T.A.

PEN15

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

One month after scoring three Emmy nominations (including Outstanding Comedy Series), PEN15 returns with a special animated episode ahead of the back half of season 2. "Jacuzzi" picks up right after the midseason finale, with Anna (Anna Konkle) and Maya (Maya Erskine) heading to Florida for a vacation. There, they confront some new insecurities and awkward moments, courtesy of a caricature artist, sunburns, and boys at the hotel hot tub. It's a classic dose of cringe comedy, in a surreal style that belies the episode's uncomfortable reality. We'd expect nothing less from PEN15. —T.A.

He's All That

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Netflix's gender-swapped remake of She's All That is finally here, updating the beloved (by some) teen rom-com for the TikTok generation. Case in point: TikTok star Addison Rae plays the lead role of Padgett, a teen social media influencer whose humiliating on-camera breakup goes viral. (The original film's star Rachel Leigh Cook also appears as Padgett's mom.) To save her reputation, she makes a risky bet with a friend, wagering she can transform a misanthropic peer into their school's next prom king. Cobra Kai's Tanner Buchanan plays the peer in question, who Padgett — surprise! — soon finds herself falling for IRL. —T.A.

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Rupi Kaur Live (special) — Amazon Prime Video

Titletown High (docuseries debut) — Netflix

Movies

Tales of a Fifth Grade Robin Hood — Tubi

8 p.m.

Secret Celebrity Renovation — CBS

Burden of Truth — The CW

9 p.m.

The Greatest #AtHome Videos — CBS

The Shop (special) — HBO

10 p.m.

Dateline ("The Secrets of Spirit Lake") — NBC

SATURDAY

Streaming

Guy: Hawaiian Style (series debut) — Discovery+

8 p.m.

Eden: Untamed Planet — AMC/BBC America

Killer Cheer Mom (movie) — Lifetime

9 p.m.

Sweet Pecan Summer (movie) — Hallmark

Design Star: Next Gen (season premiere) — HGTV

10 p.m.

48 Hours ("Fighting for Aniah") — CBS

SUNDAY

Streaming

Renovation, Inc: The Beginning (series debut) — Discovery+

Check local listings

Wicked in Concert — PBS

Lucy Worsley's Royal Myths & Secrets (season premiere) — PBS

8 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Potomac — Bravo

NYC Epicenters 9/11 -> 2021 1/2 — HBO

Gossip — Showtime

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way (season premiere) — TLC

9 p.m.

The Chase — ABC

Wellington Paranormal — The CW

Godfather of Harlem (season finale) — Epix

9/11: One Day in America (docuseries debut) — National Geographic

UFO (season finale) — Showtime

Heels — Starz

10 p.m.

To Tell the Truth — ABC

Chapelwaite — Epix

Sex & Murder (season premiere) — HLN

The L Word: Generation Q — Showtime

11 p.m.

Work in Progress — Showtime

*times are ET and subject to change