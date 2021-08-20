What to Watch this Weekend: It's the (very) beginning of the end for The Walking Dead
Plus, Hugh Jackman journeys through the past in Reminiscence, Sandra Oh is The Chair in Netflix's new comedy, and Stand Up to Cancer's biennial telecast is back.
FRIDAY
Reminiscence
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max
Hailing from writer-director Lisa Joy (Westworld), this kinetic sci-fi thriller follows Hugh Jackman's Nick Bannister, a war vet living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast in the not-too-distant future who helps people access their lost memories. When new client Mae (Rebecca Ferguson) goes missing, he becomes obsessed with the mystery of what happened to her. To say much more would be to spoil the fun, but viewers can expect a mix of mind-bending sci-fi, noir, action, and romance to boot from Joy's feature directorial debut. Or, as Jackman put it in a recent interview with EW: "Whatever you think the movie is going to be, it's going to pivot constantly and keep you on your toes." —Lauren Huff
The Chair
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Series Debut
Actress Amanda Peet created, wrote, and was showrunner of The Chair. Peet is married to David Benioff, who co-created and was co-showrunner of Game of Thrones. The Chair ... Game of THRONES. A throne is a chair....... see where I'm goin' here?
Anyway, Sandra Oh stars in this six-episode series as Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, the new chair of the English department at Pembroke University. She has a problematic professor on her hands, a dean who'd love to get rid of some of the many tenured professors, a seven-year-old daughter she's raising on her own — point is, Ji-Yoon is being pushed to her limits in every way possible. She's doing the best she can, but is it enough? And does it even matter? More so, why does David Duchovny have a cameo where he sports a red speedo à la The X-Files? —Gerrad Hall
Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus Lauren Cohan on what awaits in The Walking Dead's final season, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Truth Be Told (season premiere) — Apple TV+
Movies
Sweet Girl — Netflix
Paw Patrol: The Movie — Paramount+
Bring Your Own Brigade — Paramount+
Demonic — Digital/VOD
Risen — VOD
8 p.m.
Secret Celebrity Renovation — CBS
Burden of Truth — The CW
9 p.m.
Cold Case Files (season premiere) — A&E
The Greatest #AtHome Videos (season premiere) — CBS
10 p.m.
American Justice (season premiere) — A&E
SATURDAY
Stand Up to Cancer
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Check local listings
Stand Up to Cancer's biennial telecast is back to once again raise funds and awareness for cancer research and treatment, with a star-studded live TV event airing across numerous networks and platforms. (Check the organization's website for tune-in info.) Hosted by Anthony Anderson, Sofia Vergara, and Ken Jeong and his wife Tran Ho, the 2021 special will feature first-hand stories from cancer patients and survivors, musical performances by Brittany Howard, Common, and Stevie Wonder, and a dance challenge by cancer patient and TikTok star Orli Halpern. —Tyler Aquilina
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Burger Truck Brawl (series debut) — Discovery+
8 p.m.
Eden: Untamed Planet — AMC/BBC America
Do You Trust Your Boyfriend? (movie) — Lifetime
9 p.m.
A Little Daytime Drama (movie) — Hallmark
SUNDAY
The Walking Dead
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on AMC
Season Premiere
Sunday's season premiere will be the show's last. But don't worry: season 11 of the zombie drama will be a looooooooong one, with 24 episodes split into three batches of eight. Regardless, the show starts off with a silent bang courtesy of a scene with plenty of action, yet not a lot of noise. Intrigued? Also expect to see lots of tension as Lauren Cohan's Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan are forced to work together on a subterranean mission that will put their uneasy truce to the ultimate test. Oh, and there are zombies. Lots and lots of zombies. —Dalton Ross
What Else to Watch
Streaming
Naked and Afraid of Love (series debut) — Discovery+
8 p.m.
The Real Housewives of Potomac — Bravo
NYC Epicenters 9/11 -> 2021 1/2 (docuseries debut) — HBO
Gossip (docuseries debut) — Showtime
9 p.m.
The Chase — ABC
History of the Sitcom (season finale) — CNN
Wellington Paranormal — The CW
Godfather of Harlem — Epix
UFO — Showtime
Heels — Starz
9:30 p.m.
Dead Pixels (season finale) — The CW
10 p.m.
To Tell the Truth — ABC
Chapelwaite (series debut) — Epix
100 Foot Wave (season finale) — HBO
The L Word: Generation Q — Showtime
11 p.m.
Work in Progress (season premiere) — Showtime
*times are ET and subject to change
