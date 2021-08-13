Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

What to Watch this Weekend: Check out of The White Lotus (for now) with season 1 finale

FRIDAY

Modern Love

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Season Premiere

Modern Love returns for a second season that goes a bit more further afield (we leave New York City! For the U.K.!) "What worked in the first season? What kind of love stories didn't we include? Can we make the show a little bit less about the city of New York? Could it be a show that actually could be filmed anywhere?" creator John Carney tells EW of his approach to season 2. Once again drawn from real stories in the New York Times "Modern Love" column, the series explores love in all its forms — from missed connections on a train, to the blurred memories of a one-night stand, to a divorced couple rekindling their passion, and more. With an all-new ensemble cast that boasts the likes of Kit Harington, Lucy Boynton, Tobias Menzies, Sophie Okonedo, Minnie Driver, Anna Paquin, and many other familiar faces, it's time to fall in love (and have a good cry) again. —Maureen Lee Lenker

Related content:

Ted Lasso

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

It's Christmas in August. Well, at least it is for the AFC Richmond gang. TV's most delightful series somehow gets even more delightful with the holiday episode, "Carol of the Bells," which finds Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and Ted (Jason Sudeikis) going on a mission, Keeley (Juno Temple) and Roy (Brett Goldstein) hunting for a miracle, and the Higgins family hosting a Christmas Day party for the ages. What a gift for us! —Derek Lawrence

Ted Lasso Credit: Apple TV+

Related content:

CODA

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

First it broke the Sundance record; now CODA's here to break your heart. After scoring a $25 million sale to Apple TV+ (well beyond the record previously set by last year's Palm Springs) during January's all-digital fest, Sian Heder's tender coming-of-age story hits the streamer this weekend. Emilia Jones stars as Ruby, a teenage girl in Gloucester, Mass., who is the only hearing member of her family (CODA stands for Child of Deaf Adults). Though her parents (Marlee Matlin and Troy Kotsur) rely on her to help run their family fishing business, she harbors a secret dream to become a singer, in which she is encouraged by her high school choral director. Heder prioritized authentically representing deaf culture — starting with the casting of Ruby's parents and brother — and the unique CODA experience, and the result is one of the sweetest movies of the summer. If you don't shed so much as a single tear during Ruby's climactic final performance, you're made of stone. —Mary Sollosi

Related content:

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what Generation stars Uly Schlesinger and Haley Sanchez are watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Star Wars: The Bad Batch (season finale) — Disney+

Brand New Cherry Flavor (series debut) — Netflix

Movies

Naked Singularity — Digital/VOD

Last Call: The Shutdown of NYC Bars (doc) — VOD

1 p.m.

PJ Masks (season premiere) — Disney Junior/DisneyNOW

8 p.m.

Secret Celebrity Renovation — CBS

Burden of Truth — The CW

Spin (DCOM debut) — Disney Channel

9 p.m.

9:40 p.m.

Descendants: The Royal Wedding (animated special) — Disney Channel

10 p.m.

Disney's Magic Bake-Off (series debut) — Disney Channel

AEW: Rampage (series debut) — TNT

SATURDAY

8 p.m.

Eden: Untamed Planet — AMC/BBC America

The Virgin Sinners (movie) — Lifetime

9 p.m.

Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6 (movie) — Hallmark

10 p.m.

48 Hours: The Murder of Jackie Vandagriff — CBS

Midnight

Fena: Pirate Princess (series debut) — Adult Swim/Crunchyroll

SUNDAY

The White Lotus

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

Season Finale

It all comes down this — one last episode of The White Lotus season 1. One final horror in paradise as we learn who died and why. Throughout the entire season we've watched all of these selfish, self-centered, privileged, and insufferable people do things to deserve that fate, and it truly could be any of them. Creator Mike White has woven a brilliant tapestry of escalating tension, and it's all about to finally unravel in the finale. We all deserve a vacation after this. —Sydney Bucksbaum

Related content:

Heels

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Starz

Series Debut

With Heels, Starz dives into the world of professional wrestling. Created by Loki's Michael Waldron, the show follows Jack (Stephen Amell) and Ace (Alexander Ludwig) Spade, two brothers with big pro-wrestling dreams who clash over leading their family's Duffy Wrestling League after their father's death. Of course, those dynamics play out inside the ring where Jack, who also scripts each fight, is the heel (i.e. villain) while the self-involved Ace is the face, or hero. "At the end of the day, this show is about a family," says Ludwig. "[EPs Michael Waldron and Mike O'Malley] really, really focus in on these characters and the drama in between them as much as we focus in on the craziness of the world, so it's this really interesting balance. But at the end of the day, it's about these two brothers struggling to cope with past trauma, while also trying to get out of their small town and make something of their lives." Get ready to rumble with the Spade family! —Chancellor Agard

Related content:

What Else to Watch

Streaming

Alien Invasion: Hudson Valley (doc) — Discovery+

8 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Potomac — Bravo

Chesapeake Shores (season premiere) — Hallmark

The End (back-to-back eps/season finale) — Showtime

Power Book III: Raising Kanan — Starz

9 p.m.

Invisible Monsters: Serial Killers In America (series debut) — A&E

The Chase — ABC

History of the Sitcom — CNN

Wellington Paranormal (season premiere) — The CW

Godfather of Harlem — Epix

UFO — Showtime

9:30 p.m.

Dead Pixels — The CW

10 p.m.

To Tell the Truth — ABC

The L Word: Generation Q — Showtime

*times are ET and subject to change