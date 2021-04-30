What to Watch this Weekend: Pose serves its final season premiere

Plus, Michael B. Jordan is Without Remorse in Amazon's new Tom Clancy thriller, DC's Legends of Tomorrow kicks off its wildest season yet, and much more.

FRIDAY

Tom Clancy's Without Remorse

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Move over, Jack Ryan. Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse introduces a new Tom Clancy protagonist in Michael B. Jordan's John Clark, a Navy SEAL out for the revenge after the murder of his pregnant wife. Joining him on the mission is fellow SEAL Karen Greer, played by Queen & Slim star Jodie Turner-Smith. "I thought it would be cool to play a woman so intelligent, strong, driven," the model-turned-actress told EW. "The rules matter to her, but she also has a really big heart, and that's what ties her and Michael's character together. At the end of the day, just like Queen in many ways, she's a ride-or-die type chick. She's down for the fight." —Derek Lawrence

The Mosquito Coast

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Apple TV+

Series Debut

Justin Theroux stars as maniacal inventor Allie Fox in this new adaptation of the 1981 novel by the actor's uncle Paul Theroux — though the Leftovers actor insists he was not a shoo-in for the role. "I would love to say I was having coffee with my uncle and said, 'We should really dust off Mosquito Coast and make it into a great TV show!'" laughs Theroux. "I don't know if I was even the first choice."

Theroux and showrunner Neil Cross (Luther) regard this version of Mosquito as a prequel to the book. While the novel and the 1986 Harrison Ford film adaptation are mostly set in Central America, the early episodes of the show find Fox, his wife Margot (Melissa George), and their two kids (Logan Polish and Gabriel Bateman) in the U.S., pursued by the authorities because of an incident in the couple's past. "We needed a motivating storyline, which is the mystery as to why they're on the run," says Theroux. "But it becomes more about this domineering father figure and the flaming hoops he forces his family through." —Clark Collis

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Relatable teen Katie (Abbi Jacobson) is off to her next life chapter at film school, but not before embarking on one last family road trip/Hail Mary pass for reconnecting by her dad, Rick (Danny McBride). While technology has connected Katie to the world beyond people she feels don't understand her (including her dad), luddite Rick thinks that his family's reliance on it is exactly what's disconnecting them. So, the Mitchells pile into their rusted station wagon with their dog (expertly voiced by social-media-famous pug, Doug) for a cross-country trip, just as a megalomaniac smartphone (Olivia Colman) bent on revenge for being thrown out in favor of the latest technology (not to mention the incessant finger-swipes across her "face"), is unleashing robot soldiers to round up all humans and launch them into space. The world's sole hope is the antithesis of the Incredibles, and if you've ever seen your own 78-year-old father try to type in a URL, you'll understand just how dire this prospect is. But, with a Mom (Maya Rudolph) that shouldn't be underestimated (like all moms, really), the Rick Mitchell Special, and an abundance of humor and heart set against groundbreaking animation, Mitchells is the family movie update we all need. —Lacey Vorrasi-Banis

SUNDAY

DC's Legends of Tomorrow

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Season Premiere

How will the Legends fare without their fearless leader? That's one of the main questions going into Legends of Tomorrow's sixth season, which picks up immediately after Captain Sara Lance (Caity Lotz) was abducted by aliens in the season 5 finale. "With Sara away, the kids kind of go crazy," co-showrunner Grainne Godfree teased during the show's DC FanDome panel in September. "Everyone is going a little bonkers in her absence. We really looked at this season in terms of 'What would be it do to people to have Sara missing?'" By Jes Macallan's own admission, Ava, Sara's girlfriend, definitely isn't handling it well. "The beginning of the season for Ava is pretty hard [as she tries] to get back to Sara," Macallan recently told EW. This is Legends, though, so we know Sara will eventually make her way back to the Waverider, albeit scathed by the experience. Co-showrunner Phil Klemmer warns, "Even though she might escape her kidnapping, she's going to be dealing with the aftermath for the whole season." —Chancellor Agard

Pose

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on FX

Season Premiere

Pose's third and final season is really about the beginning. In season 1, the main characters — Mj Rodriguez as Blanca, Indya Moore as Angel, and Dominique Jackson as Elektra — made clear what they ultimately wanted in life. The last seven episodes are about what it means to finally get what they want. Blanca, now a nurse in the AIDS ward with Judy (Sandra Bernhard), is balancing her life as mother to House Evangelista with being a partner to her new love — a doctor no less, played by Hollywood Golden Globe nominee Jeremy Pope. "Myself and Janet Mock, Our Lady J, Brad Falchuk, and Ryan Murphy [the writers] collectively were very intentional about when would be the right time to step away from telling the story," co-creator Steven Canals says. "When I first met Ryan there was a very clear end to this narrative and we've stuck to that. We came into the third season feeling like we're barreling pretty close to the end. Obviously, we had conversations about, do we stretch out the narrative or do we actually end it where we said we intended to end it? And I think we felt like the audience would know if we were deciding to stretch the narrative." —Nick Romano

