What to Watch on Wednesday: The Circle logs back on and brings new twists for season 3

The Circle

Season Premiere

Message: The Circle is finally back and it's got more twists than ever this season. The #CircleFam is growing with eight new players entering the game at the start of season 3, but they better watch their backs because there are more catfishers than ever this time around. One player will even find out that someone cloned her profile and is pretending to be her — and the other players have to decide which one of her profiles is real. Plus, someone gets a burner profile to play as two different people at the same time. The Circle chat is about to get lit … insert fire emoji. Send! —Sydney Bucksbaum

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Series Debut

Peyton Elizabeth Lee stars in this Doogie Howser reimagining about 16-year-old Lahela, a part-time student and part-time medical prodigy. As if being a teenager isn't hard enough, she has to deal with homework and saving people's lives. —Samantha Highfill

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. star Peyton Elizabeth Lee on making the series, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

