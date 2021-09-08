What to Watch on Wednesday: The Circle logs back on and brings new twists for season 3
Also, Disney+ reimagines Doogie Howser with the new series Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
The Circle
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Season Premiere
Message: The Circle is finally back and it's got more twists than ever this season. The #CircleFam is growing with eight new players entering the game at the start of season 3, but they better watch their backs because there are more catfishers than ever this time around. One player will even find out that someone cloned her profile and is pretending to be her — and the other players have to decide which one of her profiles is real. Plus, someone gets a burner profile to play as two different people at the same time. The Circle chat is about to get lit … insert fire emoji. Send! —Sydney Bucksbaum
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+
Series Debut
Peyton Elizabeth Lee stars in this Doogie Howser reimagining about 16-year-old Lahela, a part-time student and part-time medical prodigy. As if being a teenager isn't hard enough, she has to deal with homework and saving people's lives. —Samantha Highfill
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
MasterChef: Legends — Fox
Curb Appeal Xtreme (series debut) — HGTV
9 p.m.
Women of 9/11: A Special Edition of 20/20 with Robin Roberts — ABC
In the Dark — The CW
Family Game Fight! — NBC
9:30 p.m.
Good Trouble (season finale/special time) — Freeform
10 p.m.
48 Hours ("The Black Swan Murder?") — CBS
Crowning New York — Smithsonian Channel
Streaming
Wu-Tang: An American Saga (season premiere) — Hulu
Nine Perfect Strangers — Hulu
*times are ET and subject to change
