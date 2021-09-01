Also, things get weirder and the guests get closer on Nine Perfect Strangers.

What to Watch on Wednesday: The tension explodes on RHOBH as Erika and Sutton face off

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Bravo

We've all been on the edge of our seats throughout this season of RHOBH, which has depicted the shockingly twisty tale of the dissolution of the Girardis' marriage, Tom's legacy, and possibly Erika's own reputation along with them. Among the cast, Sutton has been the most vocally skeptical of Erika's careful narrative, and their growing tension finally explodes in this week's long-awaited episode, which boldly claims a place in Housewives history from the start with its title "The Dinner Party from Hell: Part Two." Devoted Bravoholics have never forgotten the first climactic episode of that name (nor have they stopped using GIFs from it) from RHOBH's iconic first season. So pour yourself an enormous cocktail and fire up your electronic cigarette, because you don't even need a psychic at the table to predict this will be a very big Wednesday night. —Mary Sollosi

Related content:

Nine Perfect Strangers

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

This week, our nine perfect(ly weird) strangers still haven't checked out of the idyllic but increasingly bizarre Tranquillum House. In fact, against the odds, the group is starting to grow closer together. Or is that just the wild drug trips talking? Zoe also has a birthday celebration that reopens some old wounds and features a delightful karaoke-ing Michael Shannon. The possible threats against Masha continue to loom large, and more breakthroughs and confrontations can be expected in this week's episode, which has been appropriately dubbed "Sweet Surrender." After all, with a cast this starry, a setting this dreamy, and a Nicole Kidman this kooky, surrendering to it all is precisely what you should be doing each week. —Lauren Huff

Courtesy of Hulu

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus EW's Nick Romano on why he loves Marvel's What If...?, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Future of Work (docuseries debut) — PBS

8 p.m.

Press Your Luck — ABC

MasterChef: Legends — Fox

9 p.m.

The $100,000 Pyramid — ABC

House Calls With Dr. Phil — CBS

In the Dark — The CW

Family Game Fight! — NBC

10 p.m.

48 Hours ("The Secrets of Chad Daybell's Backyard") — CBS

CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends — CMT

Raid the Fridge (series debut) — Food Network

Good Trouble — Freeform

Streaming

9/11: Inside the President's War Room (doc) — Apple TV+

Dug Days (series debut) — Disney+

How to Be a Cowboy (series debut) — Netflix

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (docuseries debut) — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change