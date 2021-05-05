Also, The Circle completes its second season and Netflix delves into the Son of Sam case with its latest true-crime docuseries.

What to Watch on Wednesday: The Masked Singer returns with the 'Spicy 6' and Chrissy Metz

The Masked Singer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Related content:

The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Docuseries Debut

David Berkowitz was convicted of a string of murders in New York City that took place in the summer of 1976, but a new Netflix documentary dives into the allegations he didn't act alone. The Sons of Sam makes a case against multiple other potential suspects who are all allegedly connected via a satanic cult known as The Children, with help from investigative journalist Maury Terry. Terry, who died in 2015, wrote the book The Ultimate Evil where he presented evidence supporting his claims Berkowitz didn't act alone. The documentary features an interview between Terry and Berkowitz, who confirms many of the former's theories, though the authenticity of his claims has been questioned, including by law enforcement. It also investigates Berkowitz's shocking tale that a neighbor's dog demanded he commit the murders. Rough. —Rosy Cordero

Related content:

The Circle

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Finale

The Circle has set the bar high for future installments, with season 2 packing so much drama and twists and turns. And the finale looks to keep the suspense going, as the top five will make their final rankings and find out who won $100,000. Plus, "Trevor," "River," "John," Courtney, and Chloe will finally meet one another face to face, and with only two influencers playing as their real selves, it's about to be the Pointing Spider-Man meme come to life. And make sure to check out EW's interview with the winner of The Circle later today for all the behind-the-scenes tea. —RY

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus EW's Mary Sollosi on her favorite fashion documentaries, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Kids Say the Darndest Things (season premiere) — CBS

Kung Fu — The CW

8:30 p.m.

Home Economics — ABC

9 p.m.

SEAL Team — CBS

10 p.m.

10:30 p.m.

Streaming

Human: The World Within (two-episode docuseries debut) — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change