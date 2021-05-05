What to Watch on Wednesday: The Masked Singer returns with the 'Spicy 6' and Chrissy Metz
Also, The Circle completes its second season and Netflix delves into the Son of Sam case with its latest true-crime docuseries.
The Masked Singer
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox
Things are about to get heated on The Masked Singer! Tonight, Yeti, Russian Dolls, Black Swan, Chameleon, Robopine, and the Piglet will fight for a spot in the Quarter Finals during the Spicy 6 episode. The show has indeed teased spicy moves, with Yeti doing an impressive split in a teaser. But it's not just the performers who are getting a bit bold and fiery — Robin Thicke has no problem lightly roasting his own show. In a preview that EW debuted, Chrissy Metz shoots down Ken Jeong's guess that Black Swan is Mandy Moore. Though there's a New Hampshire clue, the guest panelist says her This Is Us costar actually grew up in Florida. "But that still works on this show. If she's driven through new Hampshire, they'll use it," Thicke quips. We can't say he's wrong there. —Rachel Yang
The Sons of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Docuseries Debut
David Berkowitz was convicted of a string of murders in New York City that took place in the summer of 1976, but a new Netflix documentary dives into the allegations he didn't act alone. The Sons of Sam makes a case against multiple other potential suspects who are all allegedly connected via a satanic cult known as The Children, with help from investigative journalist Maury Terry. Terry, who died in 2015, wrote the book The Ultimate Evil where he presented evidence supporting his claims Berkowitz didn't act alone. The documentary features an interview between Terry and Berkowitz, who confirms many of the former's theories, though the authenticity of his claims has been questioned, including by law enforcement. It also investigates Berkowitz's shocking tale that a neighbor's dog demanded he commit the murders. Rough. —Rosy Cordero
The Circle
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Season Finale
The Circle has set the bar high for future installments, with season 2 packing so much drama and twists and turns. And the finale looks to keep the suspense going, as the top five will make their final rankings and find out who won $100,000. Plus, "Trevor," "River," "John," Courtney, and Chloe will finally meet one another face to face, and with only two influencers playing as their real selves, it's about to be the Pointing Spider-Man meme come to life. And make sure to check out EW's interview with the winner of The Circle later today for all the behind-the-scenes tea. —RY
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus EW's Mary Sollosi on her favorite fashion documentaries, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Kids Say the Darndest Things (season premiere) — CBS
Kung Fu — The CW
The Challenge: Double Agents (reunion, part 2) — MTV
8:30 p.m.
Home Economics — ABC
9 p.m.
SEAL Team — CBS
10 p.m.
S.W.A.T. — CBS
10:30 p.m.
Crank Yankers (season premiere) — Comedy Central
Streaming
Human: The World Within (two-episode docuseries debut) — Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
