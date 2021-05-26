What to Watch on Wednesday: The Masked Singer crowns a winner in season 5 finale

Also, say goodbye to the Windy City for now as NBC's Chicago shows wrap up for the season.

The Masked Singer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Season Finale

Heading into the finale, of course fans are anticipating the showdown between the three finalists for the Golden Mask trophy. But another huge reason to tune in is the return of LeAnn Rimes, whose entire run as Sun on season 4 — culminating in her win — was a series highlight. Seriously, if you didn't watch her Billie Eilish cover at least 4 times, what are you doing? EP Craig Plestis recently told EW that Rimes will join the final three for a performance right at the top. The show already teased a preview of her show-stopping vocals on the TMS stage. And before all is revealed, check out our predictions for what celebrities are hiding in the costumes for Chameleon, Black Swan, and the Piglet. —Rachel Yang

One Chicago

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m./9 p.m./10 p.m. on NBC

Season Finales

There are a lot of changes coming to One Chicago. To what extent is as yet unknown, but here's what we do know: Chicago Fire really brought the major feels last week with the spontaneous engagement between Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and the newly minted Lieutenant Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo). While a wedding in the finale will be a huge way to go, we still have the unanswered question about whether one or more cast members could depart. Speaking of departures, Chicago Med will say goodbye to April (Yaya Dacosta) and Natalie Manning (Torrie DeVitto) in the season 6 finale, and it's safe to say nobody is ready for that. Manning and Crockett (Dominic Rains) were meant to be endgame! There's also the worry as to how Crockett will react to losing Manning, after finally letting someone into his heart. Manning is sure to be exposed as the thief who stole the trial meds but will the knowledge that she did it to save her mom's life be enough to earn her an honorable discharge?

Over on P.D., things aren't looking much better. Burgess (Marina Squerciati) was taken by a dangerous perp and the whole team is struggling to find the best way to find her. Voight (Jason Beghe) is going off the raid after spending a season trying to do things by the book. As Patrick John Flueger told EW this week, "Voight's a dangerous man. I think he's willing and able to mute that. Until you hurt someone he loves." —Rosy Cordero

