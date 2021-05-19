The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Bravo

Season Premiere

It's time to load up the truck and move to Beverly. Hills, that is. Swimmin' pools. Real Housewives. This entry in the Bravo franchise is back for its 11th — and what might be its most emotionally charged — season. As the women — Kyle, Dorit, Lisa, Erika, Garcelle — deal with changes both personal and professional, they also welcome new 'wives into the group. For starters, Sutton has been promoted from "friend" to full-time cast member, and she's joined by this show's first Asian housewife, Crystal Kung Minkoff. After starting the show with her sister Kim, who's no longer part of the cast, Kyle now welcomes her other sister, Kathy Hilton, as a "friend." While they will all no doubt have plenty of fun and spend loads of money, there will also be enough drama to fill a bank vault, namely in the form of Erika's divorce from Tom Girardi and the allegations against them of using their split to embezzle money. It truly is a pretty mess. —Gerrad Hall

The Masked Singer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Yeti, Black Swan, the Piglet, and Chameleon are battling it out in the Semi Finals on Wednesday, and the show is promising a double unmasking. Don't worry, only one contestant is going home tonight, in addition to Cluedle-Doo. Remember what the conniving chicken said last week about messing with the panelists — which includes Darius Rucker this week — one last time before showing his true identity? The clue-meister will be taking the stage to sing before he's unmasked. In a preview, TMS also teases a reveal that literally leaves Jenny McCarthy shook and on the floor. —Rachel Yang

Who Killed Sara?

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

This time around, Alex's (Manolo Cardona) quest for revenge on the Lazcano family for framing him for the murder of his sister, Sara, will see him face his worst nightmare — the reality that his sister is not who she appeared to be, and maybe he never really knew her at all. Confronted with more lies, secrets, plots, and — oh yeah — that mystery corpse in his own backyard, his quest for the truth is only getting harder. Cardona told EW that fans are in for a lot of surprises. "What I can tell you is that it's going to be reloaded. I think all the fans around the world liked the first one, but I think this is going to have more suspense, more mystery, more action, more romance — a lot of things are going to blow some minds," he teased. So, strap in fellow detectives, because season 2 promises to be a ride full of twists and turns. —Lauren Huff

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Saint Maud and The Lord of the Rings star Morfydd Clark is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Kids Say the Darndest Things — CBS

8:30 p.m.

Home Economics (season finale) — ABC

9 p.m.

SEAL Team — CBS

Game of Talents — Fox

9:30 p.m.

Call Your Mother (series finale) — ABC

10 p.m.

*times are ET and subject to change