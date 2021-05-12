Also, The Masked Singer is down to the Final Five, and Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes' The Upshaws debuts on Netflix.

What to Watch on Wednesday: The Hills: New Beginnings begins anew (with Kristin Cavallari!)

The Upshaws

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Sitcoms featuring blue-collar families tend to be few and far between — especially ones with a Black cast — but this hilarious new Netflix show is here to remedy that. Anchored by TV comedy veterans Mike Epps, Kim Fields, and Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws tells a story of an Indianapolis family with quite the dramatic dynamic, from break babies, to estranged adult sons, to contentious in-laws, but does so in a way that feels timeless and full of laughs. —Marcus Jones

Related content:

The Masked Singer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

The feisty 5 have made it to the Quarter Finals and they're still standing. Literally — catch a preview of Russian Dolls singing Elton John's "I'm Still Standing" below. The competition teases a "shocking and unexpected reveal" — which EW can vouch for — that leads to the semis. Plus, guest panelist Rob Riggle gives The Masked Singer his seal of approval. "It's the weirdest show I've ever seen, and it did not disappoint," he says in the clip. —Rachel Yang

Related content:

The Hills: New Beginnings

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on MTV

Season Premiere

She's ba-a-a-a-ack! After Kristin Cavallari missed out on the first season of The Hills revival, the OG reality mean queen has arrived for season 2, and she's bringing the drama with her. Did you expect anything less? And after the whirlwind few years the cast has had since season 1, with Brody and Kaitlynn's breakup (and her high-profile fling after), the pandemic, and so much more, the time has never been more right to reunite with this crew. So cue up Natasha Bedingfield because the rest is still unwritten. —Sydney Bucksbaum

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what The Upshaws star Kim Fields is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Nova: Fighting for Fertility — PBS

8 p.m.

Kids Say the Darndest Things — CBS

Kung Fu — The CW

Siesta Key (season premiere) — MTV

8:30 p.m.

Home Economics — ABC

9 p.m.

SEAL Team — CBS

9:30 p.m.

Call Your Mother — ABC

10 p.m.

10:30 p.m.

Full Frontal Wants To Take Your Guns (special) — TBS

Streaming

Movies

Oxygen — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change