What to Watch on Wednesday: The Hills: New Beginnings begins anew (with Kristin Cavallari!)
Also, The Masked Singer is down to the Final Five, and Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes' The Upshaws debuts on Netflix.
The Upshaws
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Series Debut
Sitcoms featuring blue-collar families tend to be few and far between — especially ones with a Black cast — but this hilarious new Netflix show is here to remedy that. Anchored by TV comedy veterans Mike Epps, Kim Fields, and Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws tells a story of an Indianapolis family with quite the dramatic dynamic, from break babies, to estranged adult sons, to contentious in-laws, but does so in a way that feels timeless and full of laughs. —Marcus Jones
Related content:
The Masked Singer
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox
The feisty 5 have made it to the Quarter Finals and they're still standing. Literally — catch a preview of Russian Dolls singing Elton John's "I'm Still Standing" below. The competition teases a "shocking and unexpected reveal" — which EW can vouch for — that leads to the semis. Plus, guest panelist Rob Riggle gives The Masked Singer his seal of approval. "It's the weirdest show I've ever seen, and it did not disappoint," he says in the clip. —Rachel Yang
Related content:
The Hills: New Beginnings
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on MTV
Season Premiere
She's ba-a-a-a-ack! After Kristin Cavallari missed out on the first season of The Hills revival, the OG reality mean queen has arrived for season 2, and she's bringing the drama with her. Did you expect anything less? And after the whirlwind few years the cast has had since season 1, with Brody and Kaitlynn's breakup (and her high-profile fling after), the pandemic, and so much more, the time has never been more right to reunite with this crew. So cue up Natasha Bedingfield because the rest is still unwritten. —Sydney Bucksbaum
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what The Upshaws star Kim Fields is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
Nova: Fighting for Fertility — PBS
8 p.m.
Kids Say the Darndest Things — CBS
Kung Fu — The CW
Siesta Key (season premiere) — MTV
8:30 p.m.
Home Economics — ABC
9 p.m.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey (season finale) — Bravo
SEAL Team — CBS
9:30 p.m.
Call Your Mother — ABC
10 p.m.
S.W.A.T. — CBS
10:30 p.m.
Full Frontal Wants To Take Your Guns (special) — TBS
Streaming
Clipped (series debut) — Discovery+
Movies
Oxygen — Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments