What to Watch on Wednesday: Loki returns in Marvel's latest Disney+ series

Loki

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Series Debut

Loki will explore new dimensions of Tom Hiddleston's titular God of Mischief. "I think people will be excited and intrigued by where this new Loki goes," says director and executive producer Kate Herron. The Disney+ drama begins with a 2012-era version of the character being arrested by the Time Variance Authority while on the run with the Tesseract, which leads to TVA analyst and Loki expert Mobius (Owen Wilson) recruiting him to help fix the sacred timeline. "As people, they have amazing chemistry," Herron says of Hiddleston and Wilson's onscreen dynamic. "When I spoke to [Wilson] about the role, he wanted to do something that people hadn't seen before, and I really think he brought that." Whether or not Loki and Mobius get on, though, remains to be seen. -Chancellor Agard

Related content:

Queen of the South

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on USA

Series Finale

After five action-packed seasons, Queen of the South concludes Wednesday, and fans will finally find out who shot and killed Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga) in the series premiere. In this world of drugs, drama, and evil, is it too much to ask for some sort of happy ending? Maybe. But it also seemed like too much to ask that Teresa and James (Peter Gadiot) would reunite, yet here we are. When the series began, Teresa was a woman all alone in Culiacán, Mexico, trying to find her way, and she ended up becoming one of the most feared and respected drug lords in the world. That says a lot about her will to survive, even under the direst of circumstances. She even somehow managed to keep most of her humanity intact, which was no small feat. That may seem like an odd statement to make about a cartel boss, but Teresa always did just enough to get by. One thing we can tease about the finale is that the action star known as Pote (Hemky Madera) still has a few good tricks up his sleeve. Don't lose hope, dear reader, the show is only over when everything has been said and done. -Rosy Cordero

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus The Sky Blues author Robbie Couch on why he loves Netflix's Special, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Press Your Luck - ABC

Kids Say the Darndest Things - CBS

2021 CMT Music Awards - CMT

9 p.m.

Sistas (season premiere) - BET

Crime Scene Kitchen - Fox

10 p.m.

Streaming

Fresh, Fried & Crispy (series debut) - Netflix

Vanderpump Dogs - Peacock

Movies

*times are ET and subject to change