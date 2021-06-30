What to Watch on Wednesday: The Bold Type says goodbye
Also, the casts of Drag Race and The Brady Bunch team up for a very special crossover, and Channing Tatum is George Washington in Netflix's America: The Motion Picture.
The Bold Type
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Freeform
Series Finale
After five seasons, it's time to say goodbye to Kat, Jane, and Sutton. The Bold Type series finale will wrap up their stories, pay homage to the series' pilot, and of course, deliver one final fashion closet moment for the New York besties. Our advice? Bring tissues. —Samantha Highfill
America: The Motion Picture
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Have you ever wished that you could see an animated movie in which Channing Tatum voiced a handsome, buff, chainsaw-wielding George Washington? Well, consider your very-specific dream a reality! Produced by Tatum's 21 Jump Street directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, America: The Motion Picture finds the actor starring as the Founding Father as he rounds up a historic team to save their new country. The star-studded cast features Jason Mantzoukas as Sam Adams, Bobby Moynihan as Paul Revere, Will Forte as Abraham Lincoln, Andy Samberg as Benedict Arnold, and Olivia Munn as a female version of Thomas Edison. —Derek Lawrence
Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Paramount+
The RuPaul's Drag Race franchise just found its next spin-off opportunity! Favorites from the long-running reality competition show will re-enact a classic episode of The Brady Bunch with members of the sitcom's original cast. Barry Williams, who was Greg in the original, will assume the role of patriarch Mike Brady while Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland will reprise their roles as sons Peter and Bobby in a reenactment of "Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?" The original Jan, played by Eve Plumb, is in the episode too – but she plays a school chum while Drag Race fave Kylie Sonique Love assumes the role of the middle daughter. The superb Bianca Del Rio takes over the role of Carol Brady while Shea Couleé is Marcia. Even RuPaul makes an appearance! This is a can't miss for Brady fans, especially for those who liked to join in on the "Marcia Marcia Marcia" chorus. Jan, we appreciated you more than you know. —Lynette Rice
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus a Special discussion to close out Pride Month, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Press Your Luck - ABC
Kung Fu - The CW
MasterChef: Legends - Fox
Dogs with Extraordinary Jobs (series debut) — Smithsonian Channel
9 p.m.
The $100,000 Pyramid - ABC
Crime Scene Kitchen - Fox
In the Dark - The CW
10 p.m.
Card Sharks - ABC
Dave - FXX
Streaming
Too Hot to Handle (final episodes) — Netflix
Recipe for Change (special) — YouTube
*times are ET and subject to change
