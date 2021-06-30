What to Watch on Wednesday: The Bold Type says goodbye

Also, the casts of Drag Race and The Brady Bunch team up for a very special crossover, and Channing Tatum is George Washington in Netflix's America: The Motion Picture.

The Bold Type

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Freeform

Series Finale

After five seasons, it's time to say goodbye to Kat, Jane, and Sutton. The Bold Type series finale will wrap up their stories, pay homage to the series' pilot, and of course, deliver one final fashion closet moment for the New York besties. Our advice? Bring tissues. —Samantha Highfill

America: The Motion Picture

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Paramount+

The RuPaul's Drag Race franchise just found its next spin-off opportunity! Favorites from the long-running reality competition show will re-enact a classic episode of The Brady Bunch with members of the sitcom's original cast. Barry Williams, who was Greg in the original, will assume the role of patriarch Mike Brady while Christopher Knight and Mike Lookinland will reprise their roles as sons Peter and Bobby in a reenactment of "Will the Real Jan Brady Please Stand Up?" The original Jan, played by Eve Plumb, is in the episode too – but she plays a school chum while Drag Race fave Kylie Sonique Love assumes the role of the middle daughter. The superb Bianca Del Rio takes over the role of Carol Brady while Shea Couleé is Marcia. Even RuPaul makes an appearance! This is a can't miss for Brady fans, especially for those who liked to join in on the "Marcia Marcia Marcia" chorus. Jan, we appreciated you more than you know. —Lynette Rice

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus a Special discussion to close out Pride Month, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Press Your Luck - ABC

Kung Fu - The CW

MasterChef: Legends - Fox

Dogs with Extraordinary Jobs (series debut) — Smithsonian Channel

9 p.m.

The $100,000 Pyramid - ABC

Crime Scene Kitchen - Fox

In the Dark - The CW

10 p.m.

Card Sharks - ABC

Dave - FXX

Streaming

Too Hot to Handle (final episodes) — Netflix

Recipe for Change (special) — YouTube

*times are ET and subject to change