What to Watch on Wednesday: The Handmaid's Tale closes out season 4 with a shocking finale

The Handmaid's Tale

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Season Finale

Season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale all comes down to this. This season, June (Elisabeth Moss) finally made her way out of Gilead, and in the penultimate episode she learned that Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) was being granted his freedom in exchange for information on his regime, and she flew into a fit of rage. Will she go after Fred and seek her own revenge? What does this mean for the future of Gilead? Will she actually stay in Canada this time? The answers to all this and more will hopefully be revealed in the finale, which star Yvonne Strahovski recently told EW had her jaw on the floor. "I'm genuinely excited about what everyone's going to think about it, because for me personally, it's the most satisfying season finale that Handmaid's has had to date, so it's just exciting," she said. "I can't help but smile when people ask me about it, because I just can't wait for everyone to see it." -Lauren Huff

Related content:

Dave

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on FXX

Season Premiere

Quarantine was good to rapper-turned-actor Dave Burd, a.k.a Lil Dicky. His show Dave, on which he stars as a fictionalized version of himself, became FX's most-watched comedy ever and earned him an Instagram follow from LeBron James and a call from Chris Rock. "It shouldn't make me as satisfied as it does," he admits, before sharing the most important feedback. "My parents have an awareness of the music, but only through the show have I earned their respect as a creative." The ever-confident Burd, who told EW ahead of season 1 that he had "one of the funniest shows on TV," isn't resting on his laurels, viewing season 2, which finds Dave struggling to make his album, as a "massive step forward in every sense." -Derek Lawrence

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Lachlan Watson on why they love Sense8, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Press Your Luck - ABC

Kids Say the Darndest Things - CBS

MasterChef: Legends - Fox

9 p.m.

The $100,000 Pyramid - ABC

Crime Scene Kitchen - Fox

Two Steps Home (series debut) - HGTV

10 p.m.

Card Sharks (season premiere) - ABC

Streaming

The House My Wedding Bought (series debut) - Discovery+

Penguin Town (docuseries debut) - Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change