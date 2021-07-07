What to Watch on Wednesday: Big Brother returns for a season of high stakes and new rules
Plus, Mike and Sulley are back in the new Disney+ series Monsters at Work.
Monsters at Work
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+
Series Debut
Meet the new boss! The original Monsters, Inc. ended with Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) and James P. "Sulley" Sullivan (John Goodman) transforming their corporate workplace to value children's laughter rather than their screams. After the intermission of the 2013 prequel Monsters University, the new Disney+ series Monsters at Work finally picks up where the original film left off. Sulley is now CEO of Monsters, Inc., while Mike's comedic skills have launched him from sidekick to top performer. The show will also introduce viewers to a new generation of monsters — namely Tylor Tuskmon (Ben Feldman), who just graduated Monsters U with all the skills needed to be a high-level scarer, only to realize his degree is now worthless. Relegated to low-level work on the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT), Tylor at least has cheery teammates like Val Little (Mindy Kaling) and Fritz (Henry Winkler) to keep him going. —Christian Holub
Big Brother
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS
Season Premiere
After several installments featuring snoozy and safe gameplay, Big Brother will be mixing things up in season 23, beginning with tonight's live 90-minute premiere. Not only will four captains be crowned and all the players broken up into teams for the first month of the season, but the finale will end with host Julie Chen Moonves making some sort of "double or nothing" offer. What will the long-term ramifications of these new twists be? Who knows! But having the most diverse cast in Big Brother history is certainly something worth celebrating. Plus, it's only a matter of time before someone ends up in a unitard. —Dalton Ross
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Kung Fu — The CW
MasterChef: Legends — Fox
9 p.m.
The $100,000 Pyramid — ABC
In the Dark — The CW
Crime Scene Kitchen — Fox
9:30 p.m.
10 p.m.
Card Sharks (season finale) — ABC
Dave — FXX
Shark Gangs (special) — National Geographic
Streaming
Dogs (season premiere) — Netflix
Cat People (series debut) — Netflix
Gabby's Dollhouse (season premiere) — Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
