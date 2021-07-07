What to Watch on Wednesday: Big Brother returns for a season of high stakes and new rules

Monsters at Work

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Series Debut

Meet the new boss! The original Monsters, Inc. ended with Mike Wazowski (Billy Crystal) and James P. "Sulley" Sullivan (John Goodman) transforming their corporate workplace to value children's laughter rather than their screams. After the intermission of the 2013 prequel Monsters University, the new Disney+ series Monsters at Work finally picks up where the original film left off. Sulley is now CEO of Monsters, Inc., while Mike's comedic skills have launched him from sidekick to top performer. The show will also introduce viewers to a new generation of monsters — namely Tylor Tuskmon (Ben Feldman), who just graduated Monsters U with all the skills needed to be a high-level scarer, only to realize his degree is now worthless. Relegated to low-level work on the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT), Tylor at least has cheery teammates like Val Little (Mindy Kaling) and Fritz (Henry Winkler) to keep him going. —Christian Holub

Related content:

Big Brother

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS

Season Premiere

After several installments featuring snoozy and safe gameplay, Big Brother will be mixing things up in season 23, beginning with tonight's live 90-minute premiere. Not only will four captains be crowned and all the players broken up into teams for the first month of the season, but the finale will end with host Julie Chen Moonves making some sort of "double or nothing" offer. What will the long-term ramifications of these new twists be? Who knows! But having the most diverse cast in Big Brother history is certainly something worth celebrating. Plus, it's only a matter of time before someone ends up in a unitard. —Dalton Ross

BIG BROTHER Credit: Bill Inoshita/CBS

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus Julie Chen Moonves on how gameplay on the new season of Big Brother will work, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Kung Fu — The CW

MasterChef: Legends — Fox

9 p.m.

The $100,000 Pyramid — ABC

In the Dark — The CW

Crime Scene Kitchen — Fox

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

Card Sharks (season finale) — ABC

Dave — FXX

Shark Gangs (special) — National Geographic

Streaming

Dogs (season premiere) — Netflix

Cat People (series debut) — Netflix

Gabby's Dollhouse (season premiere) — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change