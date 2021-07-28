What to Watch on Wednesday: Love Is Blind: After the Altar brings the pod squad back together

Plus, a new VICE documentary examines Jehovah's Witnesses, and Robin Roberts hosts a new talk show on Disney+.

By EW Staff
July 28, 2021 at 08:06 AM EDT
Love Is Blind: After the Altar

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Love is blind, so we learned from this Netflix dating experiment. But is it forever? In this three-episode follow-up to last year's first installment (we really hope there's more to come!), everyone reunites to celebrate the two-year wedding anniversaries for the Hamiltons and the Barnetts. How are the married couples and the singles doing a year after we first saw their love lives play out on TV? Who has found love outside of the show? How will they feel seeing their exes for the first time? Love is blind, but it can also be awkward — so plan for lots of the latter. —Gerrad Hall

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Fear Street star Olivia Welch is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Big Brother — CBS

9 p.m.

The $100,000 Pyramid — ABC

Family Karma (season finale) — Bravo

Love Island — CBS

VICE VERSA: Crusaders — Ex-Jehovah's Witnesses Speak Out (doc) — VICE TV

10 p.m.

Match Game (season finale) — ABC

Good Trouble — Freeform

Dave — FXX

Streaming

Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life (series debut) — Disney+

Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts (series debut) — Disney+

Tattoo Redo (series debut) — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change

