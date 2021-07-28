What to Watch on Wednesday: Love Is Blind: After the Altar brings the pod squad back together

Love is blind, so we learned from this Netflix dating experiment. But is it forever? In this three-episode follow-up to last year's first installment (we really hope there's more to come!), everyone reunites to celebrate the two-year wedding anniversaries for the Hamiltons and the Barnetts. How are the married couples and the singles doing a year after we first saw their love lives play out on TV? Who has found love outside of the show? How will they feel seeing their exes for the first time? Love is blind, but it can also be awkward — so plan for lots of the latter. —Gerrad Hall