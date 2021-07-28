What to Watch on Wednesday: Love Is Blind: After the Altar brings the pod squad back together
Plus, a new VICE documentary examines Jehovah's Witnesses, and Robin Roberts hosts a new talk show on Disney+.
Love Is Blind: After the Altar
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Love is blind, so we learned from this Netflix dating experiment. But is it forever? In this three-episode follow-up to last year's first installment (we really hope there's more to come!), everyone reunites to celebrate the two-year wedding anniversaries for the Hamiltons and the Barnetts. How are the married couples and the singles doing a year after we first saw their love lives play out on TV? Who has found love outside of the show? How will they feel seeing their exes for the first time? Love is blind, but it can also be awkward — so plan for lots of the latter. —Gerrad Hall
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
9 p.m.
The $100,000 Pyramid — ABC
Family Karma (season finale) — Bravo
VICE VERSA: Crusaders — Ex-Jehovah's Witnesses Speak Out (doc) — VICE TV
10 p.m.
Match Game (season finale) — ABC
Good Trouble — Freeform
Dave — FXX
Streaming
Chip 'N' Dale: Park Life (series debut) — Disney+
Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts (series debut) — Disney+
Tattoo Redo (series debut) — Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
