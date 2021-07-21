What to Watch on Wednesday: Netflix's Sexy Beasts arrives to reinvent dating, haunt your dreams

Turner & Hooch

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Series Debut

Disney+'s action-packed and oft comedic new series Turner & Hooch is a reboot of the 1989 Tom Hanks film of the same name, starring Josh Peck as U.S. Marshal Scott Turner, the son of Hanks' character. Like his father before him, he inherits as his partner a large, unruly French mastiff that he doesn't really want, but grows to love. The 12-episode series also stars Carra Patterson, Brandon Jay McLaren, Lyndsy Fonseca, Vanessa Lengies, and Becca Tobin. But just because Hanks isn't currently on the cast list doesn't mean it's out of the question he could cameo at some point. Fans of the original will be happy to know that Peck says he will do everything in his power to make it happen. He tells EW, "I'll milk every resource. Tell him he can have my trailer." —Lauren Huff

Sexy Beasts

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Tired of watching hot people looking for love on reality dating shows? In a Masked Singer-like twist, Netflix's Sexy Beasts covers the singles in layers of prosthetic makeup and sends them off on a series of dates to determine compatibility based on personality and figure-hugging outfits alone. Each episode features a disguised bachelor or bachelorette (beavers and dolphins and wolves, oh my!) forced to choose between three masked suitors, all of whom are eventually revealed in their true form. Tune in to giggle at sideways glances from baffled onlookers at the bars and bowling alleys where the furry fantasy dates take place and stay for the unsettling memory of watching a demon tongue kiss a baboon. —Jillian Sederholm

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Press Your Luck — ABC

Kung Fu (season finale) — The CW

MasterChef: Legends — Fox

Married at First Sight (season premiere) — Lifetime

Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers (one-hour special) — NBC

9 p.m.

The $100,000 Pyramid — ABC

In the Dark — The CW

Crime Scene Kitchen (season finale) — Fox

10 p.m.

Fasten Your Seatbelt (series debut) — A&E

Match Game (new episodes begin) — ABC

Good Trouble — Freeform

Dave — FXX

Movies

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change