What to Watch on Wednesday: Netflix's Sexy Beasts arrives to reinvent dating, haunt your dreams
Also, Josh Peck's Turner & Hooch reboot is off the leash on Disney+.
Turner & Hooch
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+
Series Debut
Disney+'s action-packed and oft comedic new series Turner & Hooch is a reboot of the 1989 Tom Hanks film of the same name, starring Josh Peck as U.S. Marshal Scott Turner, the son of Hanks' character. Like his father before him, he inherits as his partner a large, unruly French mastiff that he doesn't really want, but grows to love. The 12-episode series also stars Carra Patterson, Brandon Jay McLaren, Lyndsy Fonseca, Vanessa Lengies, and Becca Tobin. But just because Hanks isn't currently on the cast list doesn't mean it's out of the question he could cameo at some point. Fans of the original will be happy to know that Peck says he will do everything in his power to make it happen. He tells EW, "I'll milk every resource. Tell him he can have my trailer." —Lauren Huff
Related content:
Sexy Beasts
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Series Debut
Tired of watching hot people looking for love on reality dating shows? In a Masked Singer-like twist, Netflix's Sexy Beasts covers the singles in layers of prosthetic makeup and sends them off on a series of dates to determine compatibility based on personality and figure-hugging outfits alone. Each episode features a disguised bachelor or bachelorette (beavers and dolphins and wolves, oh my!) forced to choose between three masked suitors, all of whom are eventually revealed in their true form. Tune in to giggle at sideways glances from baffled onlookers at the bars and bowling alleys where the furry fantasy dates take place and stay for the unsettling memory of watching a demon tongue kiss a baboon. —Jillian Sederholm
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Turner & Hooch star Becca Tobin is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Press Your Luck — ABC
Kung Fu (season finale) — The CW
MasterChef: Legends — Fox
Married at First Sight (season premiere) — Lifetime
Olympic Dreams Featuring Jonas Brothers (one-hour special) — NBC
9 p.m.
The $100,000 Pyramid — ABC
In the Dark — The CW
Crime Scene Kitchen (season finale) — Fox
10 p.m.
Fasten Your Seatbelt (series debut) — A&E
Match Game (new episodes begin) — ABC
Good Trouble — Freeform
Dave — FXX
Movies
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans — Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments