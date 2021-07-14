What to Watch on Wednesday: Loki time-warps to the end of its first season

Loki

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Season Finale

After five episodes of time travel, alternate universes, and one delightful guest appearance by Richard E. Grant, Loki is coming to an end. Tom Hiddleston's Disney+ series will wrap up with a final episode on Wednesday, and hopefully, the finale will answer a few of our many questions: Like, who's really pulling the behind-the-scenes strings at the TVA? Will Owen Wilson's Mobius ever get to ride that jet ski? And most importantly, will we get to see more of our new best friend, Alligator Loki? (Fingers crossed.) —Devan Coggan

Loki Credit: Marvel Studios

Related content:

Gunpowder Milkshake

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

TKcopWhat do you get when you mix the blood-spattered world-building of John Wick with the candy-colored chaos of the Guardians of the Galaxy movies? The result would look a lot like Gunpowder Milkshake, Netflix's new neon-drenched action flick from director Navot Papushado. Jumanji alum Karen Gillan plays Sam, a top-tier hitman who is very, very good at killing people — only to find her job security (and her life) threatened when she's caught up in a deal gone wrong. Add in Lena Headey as Sam's estranged assassin mother and Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, and Carla Gugino as a trio of killer librarians, and you've got the recipe for one sweet and gleefully brutal Milkshake. —D.C.

Related content:

Good Trouble

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Freeform

Midseason Premiere

Trouble is in the air once again, but at least it's the good kind. As the Freeform drama returns for the second part of its third season, everything's as chaotic as always down at the Coterie as the residents try to stand up for what they believe in and live their most authentic lives. (Sounds exhausting!) Callie (Maia Mitchell) continues to battle ex-beau Jamie (Beau Mirchoff) in the biggest court case of her career while still finding time to rekindle her romance with dad-to-be Gael (Tommy Martinez). Elsewhere, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) faces a choice between Evan and her friends/colleagues from the Fight Club and Malika (Zuri Adele) tries to navigate her changing relationship structure with Isaac (Sarunas J. Jackson). In the premiere, Alice (Sherry Cola) heads back to the problematic diversity comedy program with help from an unexpected source and Dennis (Josh Pence) finally makes his return to the joys of communal living and Davia (Emma Hunton) — but TBD on whether she still wants him. —Ruth Kinane

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus Loki star Richard E. Grant on his pitch for a spin-off, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Kung Fu — The CW

MasterChef: Legends — Fox

9 p.m.

Court Cam (season premiere) — A&E

In the Dark — The CW

Crime Scene Kitchen — Fox

Dr. Pimple Popper (season premiere) — TLC

10 p.m.

Dave — FXX

Streaming

My Unorthodox Life (series debut) — Netflix

Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo with Jane Goodall (docuseries debut) — CuriosityStream

Heist (docuseries debut) — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change