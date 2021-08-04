What to Watch on Wednesday: Paris Hilton proves 'any bitch can cook' on Cooking With Paris

The Simple Life star gets her own Netflix cooking show, with guests including Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato.

By EW Staff
August 04, 2021 at 08:08 AM EDT
Cooking With Paris

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut
It's not unusual for stars to try their hand at cooking for our televised entertainment, but Paris Hilton heading into the kitchen in full glam (and gloves!) for Netflix's Cooking With Paris promises to make the culinary experience hot(ter than ever). Across six episodes, The Simple Life star teams up with celebrity pals (including Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, and mom, Kathy) to sauté, slice, and sear — and maybe even learn what it is to zest a lemon along the way. She also masters exotic kitchen appliances (there's what she describes as a "sparkly Swarovski crystal-covered spatula thing" in the mix) in a very glamorous attempt to bring us new recipes from her rhinestone-encrusted cookbook, lavish entertaining tips — and even new words. Yes, her word "sliving" (slaying + living) comes up a lot. Get ready for pink, heart-shaped ravioli, cannolis inspired by unicorns, and Frosted Flakes French toast. After all, as Hilton points out, "any bitch can cook." —Ruth Kinane

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Kevin Can F**k Himself star Mary Hollis Inboden is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — Bravo

Big Brother — CBS

Siesta Key (season finale) — MTV

Over Australia (docuseries debut) — Smithsonian Channel

9 p.m.

Love Island — CBS

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union (part 2) — HBO

Breaking Bland (back-to-back episode series debut) — HGTV

10 p.m.

Good Trouble — Freeform

Dave — FXX

The Hills: New Beginnings (season finale) — MTV

My Feet Are Killing Me (season premiere) — TLC

Streaming

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami (docuseries debut) — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change

