What to Watch on Wednesday: Paris Hilton proves 'any bitch can cook' on Cooking With Paris

Series Debut

It's not unusual for stars to try their hand at cooking for our televised entertainment, but Paris Hilton heading into the kitchen in full glam (and gloves!) for Netflix's Cooking With Paris promises to make the culinary experience hot(ter than ever). Across six episodes, The Simple Life star teams up with celebrity pals (including Kim Kardashian, Demi Lovato, and mom, Kathy) to sauté, slice, and sear — and maybe even learn what it is to zest a lemon along the way. She also masters exotic kitchen appliances (there's what she describes as a "sparkly Swarovski crystal-covered spatula thing" in the mix) in a very glamorous attempt to bring us new recipes from her rhinestone-encrusted cookbook, lavish entertaining tips — and even new words. Yes, her word "sliving" (slaying + living) comes up a lot. Get ready for pink, heart-shaped ravioli, cannolis inspired by unicorns, and Frosted Flakes French toast. After all, as Hilton points out, "any bitch can cook." —Ruth Kinane