What to Watch on Wednesday: American Horror Story finally returns with a Double Feature
Plus, Adrian Grenier returns to TV with the new Netflix thriller Clickbait.
American Horror Story: Double Feature
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on FX
Season Premiere
American Horror Story: Double Feature is finally premiering this week on FX with a streaming encore the day after on FX on Hulu. So, what's in store for viewers? Well, we don't know. FX and Ryan Murphy are keeping specifics close to the vest, but we do know a few things. The season is split into two stories, the first one being Red Tide, set in Provincetown, Mass. Finn Wittrock stars as a screenwriter who moves his family — pregnant wife (Lily Rabe) and musician daughter (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) — to this seaside town in the hopes of curing his writer's block. But there are a lot of kooky characters out and about warning that the inspiration P-town magically provides comes at a price. Might it have something to do with all these sharp-toothed monsters in shoulder pads walking about? Seems like a safe bet. The second story, dubbed Death Valley, will start airing at a later time. But for now, we have six episodes to enjoy all the scares and wigs (Frances Conroy has a good one!) coming in this bite-size tale. —Nick Romano
Clickbait
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Series Debut
On Clickbait, the internet is the real danger. Netflix's new mystery thriller stars Adrian Grenier in his first series regular role post-Entourage as Nick Brewer, a man who suddenly goes missing only for a video to then appear on the internet, showing him beaten, seemingly held against his will, and holding up a sign that reads: "I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die." Is Nick a kidnapping victim who is being framed to look like an abuser, or is he confessing to a crime? The eight-episode series follows Nick's sister (Zoe Kazan) and wife (Betty Gabriel) as they rush to find and save him, all the while reeling from the revelation in the video as they uncover a side of Nick they didn't know existed. All eight episodes drop at once, so prepare to get hooked and clear your schedule for a solid binge. —Sydney Bucksbaum
