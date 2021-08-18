What to Watch on Wednesday: Nicole Kidman welcomes you to Hulu's Nine Perfect Strangers
Kidman reunites with the author and showrunner of Big Little Lies for Hulu's new miniseries, and Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens once again as the series returns for season 2.
Nine Perfect Strangers
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu
Series Debut
Liane Moriarty, David E. Kelley, and Nicole Kidman team up again for another hourlong prestige drama that will feel eerily similar — whether because you've watched their previous projects like Big Little Lies, you read the 2018 novel that serves as Strangers' source material, or because you just finished binging The White Lotus, another show about (mostly) white rich people sequestered at a resort. In this iteration, the resort in question is wellness retreat Tranquillum House, run by a be-wigged (and Russian-accented) Kidman. Broken people with five-figures to spare on their emotional and physical restoration — played by the likes of Bobby Cannavale, Melissa McCarthy, Regina Hall, and Michael Shannon — are put through Masha, the resident guru's, regimen of nature hikes, trust exercises, and smoothies laced with hallucinogens. That last part comes as a total surprise to all the guests, and most of the joy of the episodes comes in not only seeing the characters' reactions to their retreats' unconventional methods, but the way these A-list actors transform themselves into absurdist, mushroom-loving maniacs. —Seija Rankin
Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Comedy Central
Season Premiere
Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens is back, and it's bringing laughter, chaos, and ramen noodles with it. Nora (Awkwafina, playing a version of herself) ends up right back where she was in season 1 — but the actress and co-creator tells EW that our favorite underachiever "has evolved" and learned from her mistakes. The season 2 trailer promises wigs, CBD (not weed, as Nora learns), grandma gangs, Los Angeles dreams, and more. Bowen Yang as Nora's snarky cousin Edmund, BD Wong as her father, and Lori Tan Chinn as her grandma round out the sweet and eccentric family we've come to love. Season 1 breakouts including Jaboukie Young-White, Michelle Buteau, and Dumbfoundead reprise their roles, while Minari's Alan Kim, Margaret Cho, Haley Joel Osment, Yang's Saturday Night Live castmate Chloe Fineman, and more join as guest stars this installment. —Rachel Yang
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Press Your Luck — ABC
MasterChef: Legends — Fox
9 p.m.
The $100,000 Pyramid — ABC
In the Dark — The CW
Beat Shazam (special night) — Fox
In the Same Breath (doc) — HBO
Family Game Fight! — NBC
9:30 p.m.
I Survived a Serial Killer (series debut) — A&E
Cribs — MTV
10 p.m.
Superstar: Kobe Bryant — ABC
The FBI Declassified (summer premiere) — CBS
Good Trouble — Freeform
Streaming
Diary of a Future President (season premiere) — Disney+
What If…? — Disney+
*times are ET and subject to change
