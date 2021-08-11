Plus, Marvel imagines What If...? in a new animated series, and The Kissing Booth 3 wraps up Netflix's trilogy of teen rom-coms.

What to Watch on Wednesday: The Challenge kicks off a new season of Spies, Lies and Allies

What If...?

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Series Debut

Forget everything you know about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What If…?, the MCU's first animated series, reimagines events from the films to explore alternate timelines now that the multiverse has been created (thanks, Loki finale!). Narrated by Jeffrey Wright's all-seeing Watcher, each episode's story can go anywhere — there are no limits. "Whatever you think is never going in the movies is our show," head writer A.C. Bradley tells EW. Director Bryan Andrews adds that he felt like the ultimate fan on every episode: "We're going weirder and crazier, just nerding out on what we would want to see. You have no idea what's coming." —Sydney Bucksbaum

The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on MTV

Season Premiere

Get ready for what may be one of the best seasons of The Challenge yet. U.S. and international agents from tons of different reality shows along with some of your all-time favorite veterans are facing the toughest, most epic, and imaginative challenges yet for their share of one million dollars. And the premiere alone is filled with enough jaw-dropping moments and twists that make it clear season 37 came to play. But who will wind up on top and cement their legacy in The Challenge hall of fame? —S.B.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Press Your Luck — ABC

MasterChef: Legends — Fox

9 p.m.

The $100,000 Pyramid — ABC

In the Dark — The CW

Family Game Fight! (timeslot premiere) — NBC

9:30 p.m.

Cribs (reboot premiere) — MTV

10 p.m.

Money Court (series debut) — CNBC

Good Trouble — Freeform

Dave (season finale) — FXX

Streaming

Bake Squad (series debut) — Netflix

Movies

Misha and the Wolves (doc) — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change