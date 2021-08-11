What to Watch on Wednesday: The Challenge kicks off a new season of Spies, Lies and Allies
Plus, Marvel imagines What If...? in a new animated series, and The Kissing Booth 3 wraps up Netflix's trilogy of teen rom-coms.
What If...?
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+
Series Debut
Forget everything you know about the Marvel Cinematic Universe. What If…?, the MCU's first animated series, reimagines events from the films to explore alternate timelines now that the multiverse has been created (thanks, Loki finale!). Narrated by Jeffrey Wright's all-seeing Watcher, each episode's story can go anywhere — there are no limits. "Whatever you think is never going in the movies is our show," head writer A.C. Bradley tells EW. Director Bryan Andrews adds that he felt like the ultimate fan on every episode: "We're going weirder and crazier, just nerding out on what we would want to see. You have no idea what's coming." —Sydney Bucksbaum
The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on MTV
Season Premiere
Get ready for what may be one of the best seasons of The Challenge yet. U.S. and international agents from tons of different reality shows along with some of your all-time favorite veterans are facing the toughest, most epic, and imaginative challenges yet for their share of one million dollars. And the premiere alone is filled with enough jaw-dropping moments and twists that make it clear season 37 came to play. But who will wind up on top and cement their legacy in The Challenge hall of fame? —S.B.
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Press Your Luck — ABC
MasterChef: Legends — Fox
9 p.m.
The $100,000 Pyramid — ABC
In the Dark — The CW
Family Game Fight! (timeslot premiere) — NBC
9:30 p.m.
Cribs (reboot premiere) — MTV
10 p.m.
Superstar: Whitney Houston — ABC
Money Court (series debut) — CNBC
Good Trouble — Freeform
Dave (season finale) — FXX
Streaming
Bake Squad (series debut) — Netflix
Movies
Misha and the Wolves (doc) — Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
