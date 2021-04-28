Plus, The Handmaid's Tale finally returns for season 4, and Netflix tries to help you get a good night's rest with Headspace Guide to Sleep.

What to Watch on Wednesday: Tiffany Haddish comes on down to The Price Is Right at Night

The Price Is Right at Night

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on CBS

She ready to play some games and win money for charity. She, being Tiffany Haddish, who's the latest star to appear on the Price Is Right primetime special. The actress and comedian will help contestants in each of the games (including several cars!), and along the way she'll earn money for her "She Ready Foundation," which supports foster youth. The price is right...and for a good cause. —Gerrad Hall

The Handmaid's Tale

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu

Season Premiere

Can anything stop June? After being shot in the season 3 finale, she's alive and well (?) when the new season of The Handmaid's Tale begins. And if you thought she meant business before, just wait. She's striking back against Gilead as a rebel leader. But will her quest for justice and revenge cloud her judgment, and put others at risk? Well, some of her closest comrades are losing patience with her, and their relationships tested, as they face some unexpected and dangerous challenges because of her decisions. In this fight for freedom, not everyone will emerge alive. —GH

Headspace Guide to Sleep

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

To all the insomniacs, light sleepers, and anyone else tossing and turning all night, Netflix has your back. Over Headspace Guide to Sleep's seven animated episodes, host Eve Lewis Prieto reveals the science behind a healthy night's sleep and provides tips on how to get the best sleep you've ever had. Each fifteen-minute episode explores a different aspect of our relationship with sleep — insomnia, stress, our phones, and even sleeping pills — followed by a guided wind-down designed to help you on your journey to a better sleep. It's a whole lot better than counting sheep. —Tyler Aquilina

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus a clip from The Price Is Right at Night, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Kung Fu — The CW

8:30 p.m.

Home Economics — ABC

9 p.m.

Presidential Address to Congress — ABC/CBS/NBC/Fox

10 p.m.

Streaming

Life Under Renovation (series debut) — Discovery+

*times are ET and subject to change