What to Watch on Tuesday: Impeachment: American Crime Story inaugurates its run
Also, Julie Delpy writes and stars in Netflix's On the Verge, an exploration of the lives of four middle-aged women.
Impeachment: American Crime Story
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on FX
Season Premiere
Impeachment: American Crime Story focuses primarily on three women at the center of the Bill Clinton presidential impeachment scandal that spawned a national media frenzy in 1998: Monica Lewinsky, the White-House-intern-turned-government-employee who had a sexual relationship with the president; Linda Tripp, a Pentagon worker who became Lewinsky's closest confidante; and Paula Jones, the woman who sued Clinton for sexual harassment. Of those women, Tripp and Jones ultimately got to say their piece as the situation played out. Not Lewinsky. She became a national punchline for years to come. Now, as an executive producer and consultant on the third season of American Crime Story, it's as if she's sharing her side of events. Powered by impressive performances by Beanie Feldstein, Sarah Paulson, and Annaleigh Ashford, the show forces viewers to reconcile with events that transpired and the parts we, as Americans, played in it. —Nick Romano
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus the new season of Queen Sugar, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
8 p.m.
DC's Stargirl — The CW
Lego Masters — Fox
History's Greatest Mysteries: Expedition Bermuda Triangle (season premiere) — History
Teen Mom OG (season premiere) — MTV
Queen Sugar (season premiere) — OWN
9 p.m.
Chopped (Playing With Fire tournament finale) — Food Network
Fantasy Island — Fox
Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant (season premiere) — MTV
10 p.m.
The Ultimate Surfer — ABC
Money Hungry (season finale) — Food Network
Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys (season finale) — HBO
Capital One College Bowl (season finale) — NBC
Streaming
On the Verge (series debut) — Netflix
Rebuilding Hope: The Children of 9/11 (doc) — Magnolia Network
Movies
Samantha Rose — Digital/VOD
*times are ET and subject to change
