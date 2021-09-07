What to Watch on Tuesday: Impeachment: American Crime Story inaugurates its run

Season Premiere

Impeachment: American Crime Story focuses primarily on three women at the center of the Bill Clinton presidential impeachment scandal that spawned a national media frenzy in 1998: Monica Lewinsky, the White-House-intern-turned-government-employee who had a sexual relationship with the president; Linda Tripp, a Pentagon worker who became Lewinsky's closest confidante; and Paula Jones, the woman who sued Clinton for sexual harassment. Of those women, Tripp and Jones ultimately got to say their piece as the situation played out. Not Lewinsky. She became a national punchline for years to come. Now, as an executive producer and consultant on the third season of American Crime Story, it's as if she's sharing her side of events. Powered by impressive performances by Beanie Feldstein, Sarah Paulson, and Annaleigh Ashford, the show forces viewers to reconcile with events that transpired and the parts we, as Americans, played in it. —Nick Romano