What to Watch on Tuesday: RHONY returns for lucky season 13

The Real Housewives of New York City

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Bravo

Season Premiere

The last time we saw the Real Housewives of New York City was at season 12's distanced reunion, where Tinsley bid the franchise farewell, Dorinda tried to answer for her bad behavior, and Leah took Ramona to task for flouting COVID restrictions and flaunting her luxurious quarantine lifestyle in the darkest days of the pandemic. Things are looking different now. Tinsley and Dorinda are both off the show; newcomer Eboni K. Williams — an attorney, broadcaster, author, and the show's first Black Housewife — is in. Coronavirus is still raging across the country (filming took place toward the end of last year), but production has mastered its COVID safety protocols, the Big Apple is starting to bounce back, and the ladies are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel. As for flaunting their luxurious lifestyles? Maybe some things never change. —Mary Sollosi

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+

Series Debut

Star Wars: The Clone Wars ended its seven-season run on May 4, 2020. But a year later to the day, Disney+ is debuting the animated series' spin-off focusing on Clone Force 99, a group of "defective clones with desirable mutations." So while the regular clones (or "Regs") will now shift from heroes to villains due to the dreaded Order 66, the Bad Batch are immune to the programming order and will now find themselves at odds with their Kamino-bred brethren. Expect a few surprises on today's premiere episode, and, of course, may the fourth be with you. —Dalton Ross

Selena: The Series

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Midseason Premiere

You saw how it all began for young Selena Quintanilla, but now fans will see how the rest of her story plays out in Part 2 of Netflix's Selena: The Series. When Part 1 ended, Selena (Christian Serratos) and her beloved Chris Perez (Jesse Posey) were torn apart by her angry father Abraham (Ricardo Chavira) at a rest stop in the middle of nowhere. As the real story goes, the duo gets married although they don't get to live happily ever after. Selena was killed by Yolanda Saldivar (Natasha Perez), the president of her fan club, when the Queen of Tejano music was only 23. Perez told EW last year that the series is a "celebration of Selena's life and not about her death," so fans can expect all things related to her character Saldivar in respect to Selena to be handled with the utmost care and respect. —Rosy Cordero

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Far East Deep South (doc) — World Channel/PBS app platforms

Philly D.A. — PBS

8 p.m.

Pooch Perfect — ABC

Teen Mom 2 (season premiere) — MTV

9 p.m.

FBI — CBS

Chopped: Martha Rules — Food Network

Catfish (new episodes) — MTV

10 p.m.

FBI: Most Wanted — CBS

Cruel Summer — Freeform

10:30 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Dallas (reunion, part 1) — Bravo

Chad — TBS

Streaming

Grace: Looking Good Dead (series debut) — Acorn TV

*times are ET and subject to change