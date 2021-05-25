What to Watch on Tuesday: The Voice and This Is Us close out their seasons

The Voice

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC

Season Finale

Season 20 of The Voice wraps up tonight by crown its newest winner — and the final 5 didn't make the vote easy for America. Team Blake's Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young, Team Kelly's Kenzie Wheeler, Team Legend's Victor Solomon, and Team Nick's Rachel Mac each performed a song dedicated to someone in their lives, as well, as an up-tempo selection on Monday night — and while Cam, who performed "Stand Up" by Cynthia Erivo and "Wanted Dead or Alive" by Jon Bon Jovi, may have been considered a frontrunner going into the night, Victor wow'd with his final performance of "Freedom" by Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar. It may be enough that he lives up to his name by the end of the night. —Gerrad Hall

THE VOICE Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas on 'The Voice' | Credit: Trae Patton/NBC

This Is Us

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

Season Finale

You are hereby invited to the nuptials of Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Madison (Caitlin Thompson) in the season 5 finale, though based on the way that last week's episode ended, it might be a challenging journey to the altar, should they make it. There's some wedding-planner drama, Uncle Nicky (Griffin Dunne) is acting like he's the official videographer, and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) seems more eager than Randall (Sterling K. Brown) to have that mother-son chat about his New Orleans trip to learn about his biological mother. Whatever happens on wedding day, the This Is Us writers vow that those final scenes will move you closer to the edge of your seat. "It's really satisfying and twisty," executive producer Isaac Aptaker hints to EW. "We give some big answers and then we ask some brand-new questions, and I think this really strikes the perfect balance between the two." We now pronounce you suitably teased for tonight.—Dan Snierson

Chad

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10:30 p.m. on TBS

Season Finale

Nasim Pedrad knows the odds were against her and Chad, telling EW ahead of the season 1 premiere that "It feels like nothing short of a miracle" that she got to make the first season. So we can only imagine how she's feeling after the recent season 2 renewal from TBS. But before Chad can become a sophomore, he's got to survive the end of his freshman year, a.k.a. the season 1 finale, which finds him dealing with the fallout of many lies. "Hopefully you can recover from the moments you need to turn away and just be like, 'Oh my God, we survived that?'" Pedrad previously shared of the comedy's often-cringe humor. "Because that's the thing about Chad too: He gets his ass handed to him in every single episode, but he's so deeply hopeful that he just like hops right back up on his feet and genuinely believes that tomorrow could be different, almost in a delusional way." —Derek Lawrence

The Sherry Vine Variety Show

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on OUTtv Apple TV Channel

Drag legends exist outside the realm of RuPaul's Drag Race, you know, and OG industry icon Sherry Vine is here to make sure the children learn their herstory. The queer staple combines classic showgirlship with new-school humor on The Sherry Vine Variety Show, featuring appearances by Alaska, Bianca Del Rio, Jackie Beat, Bob the Drag Queen, Tammie Brown, Peppermint, and more across its season 1 debut. "Sherry Vine is extremely funny. She practically invented being a slutty blonde sexy campy hilarious drag queen," Alaska said in a statement. "Well, she may be too young to have invented it, but she definitely perfected it. I had a great time working with her on the show and I can't wait to watch every single episode." —Joey Nolfi

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus Nasim Pedrad on bringing Chad to life, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

Hamtramck, USA (doc) — World Channel/PBS app platforms

8 p.m.

Mike Tyson: The Knockout (docuseries debut) — ABC

Game of Talents (season finale/special night) — Fox

9 p.m.

Tyler Perry's House of Payne (season premiere) — BET

FBI (season finale) — CBS

Chopped — Food Network

Mental Samurai (season premiere) — Fox

Black Women OWN The Conversation (special) — OWN

9:30 p.m.

Tyler Perry's Assisted Living (season premiere) — BET

10 p.m.

After Floyd: The Year That Shook the World — A Soul of a Nation Special — ABC

FBI: Most Wanted (season finale) — CBS

Cruel Summer — Freeform

Mr Inbetween (final season premiere) — FX

Streaming

Chopped Next Gen (series debut) — Discovery+

Movies

The Water Man — Digital/VOD

*times are ET and subject to change