What to Watch on Tuesday: Big Sky wraps up one wild ride of a season

The Resident

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Season Finale

And just like that, season 4 of Fox's The Resident is about to wrap but there are plenty of shocking moments left for the finale that you won't want to miss, including the arrival of a highly anticipated member of the Chastain family. But there will also be highly stressful moments to contend with, specifically with A.J.'s (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) mom Carol Austin (Summer Selby) whose battle with stage 4 cancer comes to a head. Poor A.J. has had it tough this season between losing his true love Mina Okafor (Shaunette Renee Wilson) after she decided to return to her native Nigeria to help her community as a local doctor, and the utter helplessness connected to his mother's illness that catches everyone by surprise. Cain (Morris Chestnut) has come a long way since earlier this season when he nearly lost his ability to be a surgeon after a major accident. And as he and Rose (Cara Ricketts) keep getting closer, could she help soften up Cain's heart a little bit? There's a lot to cover in the season 4 finale but fans needn't worry about the show's future. Fox renewed the medical drama for a fifth season on Monday. —Rosy Cordero

Related content:

Prodigal Son

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox

Series Finale

In what will now serve as the series finale, due to Fox's rude cancellation of the quirky crime procedural drama, Bright (Tom Payne) and Martin (Michael Sheen) are on the run after the latter drugged the former and whisked him away on a speed boat at the end of the penultimate episode. Since the father-son duo is at its closest when solving crimes together, they naturally find the time to investigate a serial killer in the small Vermont town in which they're hiding out. Let's just say Martin has to tap into some of his very specific skills, before the series (sob) ends in a true cliffhanger that you did not see coming...unless perhaps you're a profiler that's really good at predicting the moves of deranged serial killers. We'll miss you, Whitly fam! —Ruth Kinane

Related content:

Superman & Lois

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW

Summer Premiere

After seven weeks off the air, Superman & Lois returns with a football match that pits Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) against their old Metropolis high school. The match is especially intense for Jordan, who was bullied by his brother's former teammates. "Some of these old guys from Metropolis High are just not very nice to either us [now], so they're definitely trying to push some buttons," Elsass recently told EW. "I remember there's one scene at the end of episode 6 that's definitely something to look forward to with some of the guys from Metropolis High and what happens there." —Chancellor Agard

Related content:

Big Sky

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC

Season Finale

If you thought Big Sky's previous cliffhangers were a doozy, this one might just be the peak. The ABC drama wraps up its twisty first season by bringing both the Kleinsasser and Ronald drama to a head. As they close in on Ronald, he takes them on a cat and mouse game that will leave viewers wondering who, if anyone, will be left alive? —Maureen Lee Lenker

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus TK and TK, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

Check Local Listings

Philly D.A. — PBS

8 p.m.

Pooch Perfect (season finale) — ABC

9 p.m.

FBI — CBS

Chopped — Food Network

9:30 p.m.

10 p.m.

FBI: Most Wanted — CBS

Cruel Summer — Freeform

10:30 p.m.

Chad — TBS

Streaming

Line of Duty (season premiere) — BritBox

Broken Harts (doc) — Discovery+

Movies

Who's On Top? (doc) — Digital

Cosmic Sin — Digital/VOD

Georgetown — Digital/VOD

Miss Angela — Digital/VOD

Take Out Girl — Digital/VOD

Hunted — Digital/VOD

*times are ET and subject to change