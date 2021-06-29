What to Watch on Tuesday: Get Starstruck with the latest Cinderella Story
Plus, new episodes of RHONY and The Flash, and a TMZ UFO special on Fox.
A Cinderella Story: Starstruck
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent/buy on digital
What is a Cinderella story without an evil stepmother and devious step-siblings, and a beautiful lead actress who's forced to do all the chores? The latest movies in the Cinderella Story franchise has all of that, with a Twelfth Night (or She's the Man) style twist. When Finley Tremaine (The Fosters' Bailee Madison) is unsuccessful in landing a role in a movie production that comes to her quiet town, she disguises herself as a cowboy named "Huck" and lands her big break. But now, she - as Huck - has to figure out how to rope in the movie's handsome leading man, Jackson Stone (All American's Michael Evans Behling). Giddy up! -Gerrad Hall
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
America's Top Dog (season premiere) - A&E
TMZ Investigates: UFOs: The Pentagon Proof (special) - Fox
9 p.m.
Chopped: Alton's Maniacal Baskets - Food Network
Mental Samurai - Fox
The Legend of the Underground (doc) - HBO
10 p.m.
Mr Inbetween - FX
Capital One College Bowl - NBC
*times are ET and subject to change
