Plus, new episodes of RHONY and The Flash, and a TMZ UFO special on Fox.

What to Watch on Tuesday: Get Starstruck with the latest Cinderella Story

A Cinderella Story: Starstruck

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent/buy on digital

What is a Cinderella story without an evil stepmother and devious step-siblings, and a beautiful lead actress who's forced to do all the chores? The latest movies in the Cinderella Story franchise has all of that, with a Twelfth Night (or She's the Man) style twist. When Finley Tremaine (The Fosters' Bailee Madison) is unsuccessful in landing a role in a movie production that comes to her quiet town, she disguises herself as a cowboy named "Huck" and lands her big break. But now, she - as Huck - has to figure out how to rope in the movie's handsome leading man, Jackson Stone (All American's Michael Evans Behling). Giddy up! -Gerrad Hall

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus TMZ's UFOs: The Pentagon Proof special, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

America's Top Dog (season premiere) - A&E

TMZ Investigates: UFOs: The Pentagon Proof (special) - Fox

9 p.m.

Chopped: Alton's Maniacal Baskets - Food Network

Mental Samurai - Fox

The Legend of the Underground (doc) - HBO

10 p.m.

Mr Inbetween - FX

Capital One College Bowl - NBC

*times are ET and subject to change