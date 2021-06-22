What to Watch on Tuesday: Batman: The Long Halloween arrives with Jensen Ackles, Naya Rivera

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent/buy on digital

One of the most iconic Batman stories ever finally comes to the screen this week with the first half of a two-part saga. Like the original graphic novel by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One is a mystery story about the Dark Knight's hunt for the Holiday Killer, who keeps whacking Gotham City crime figures on successive holidays, starting with the big one in October. In addition to a riveting animation style that evokes the look of Sale's art as well as classic noir films, Batman: The Long Halloween also boasts a top-tier voice cast including Jensen Ackles (Batman), Josh Duhamel (District Attorney Harvey Dent), the late Naya Rivera (Catwoman), and more. Check out the first part on digital and Blu-ray this week; the second part will follow later this summer. -Christian Holub

Superman & Lois

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW

After last week's emotional family reunion and climactic depowering sequence, Superman & Lois takes a bit of a break with Tuesday's episode. Aptly titled "A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events," the reflective hour takes a stroll down memory lane and explores what happened to Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) after he left Smallville many years ago. Meanwhile, the Cushings and the rest of the Kent family try to make sense of the fallout from Edge's (Adam Rayner) failed plan. All of this ultimately culminates in a shocking and disconcerting ending that raises the stakes for the last five episodes of the season. -Chancellor Agard

David Makes Man

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on OWN

Season Premiere

David Makes Man is back for a whole new era! Jumping decades forward in time, season 2 finds David in his 30s and now played by new lead actor Kwame Patterson. As a rising businessman, David is faced with an opportunity that could change his community and his life forever. Expect to meet new faces, including older versions of many of the characters viewers know and love, as well as many familiar faces. Using David's vivid imagination, which includes how he communicates with figures from his past, the show will continue to chart the course of one man's life and the importance of community. While the first season looks at this life as a 14-year-old as he fought to get into prestigious high school Hurston and keep his family intact, the new season shows the result of those choices to explore what kind of man David is. -Alamin Yohannes

Motherland: Fort Salem

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Freeform

Season Premiere

Calling all witches - Motherland: Fort Salem is finally back for season 2 and the stakes have never been higher as a war for the survival of all magic is brewing. Witches go from being the hunted to the hunters as an ancient group of witch hunters, the Camarilla, have reemerged to eradicate them all. Will the return of the Camarilla finally put an end to the witch civil war with the Spree, as all witches must learn to work together to survive? Let's hope so, because Raelle (Taylor Hickson) and Abigail (Ashley Nicole Williams) literally just got to witch college. Let them have a little fun first before they face total annihilation! -Sydney Bucksbaum

