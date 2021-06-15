What to Watch on Tuesday: Cruel Summer closes the case with season 1 finale
Also, Canadian comedy Workin' Moms is back for season 5 on Netflix.
Workin' Moms
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Season Premiere
Things are never easy for long for a workin' mom. When we last left Kate (series creator Catherine Reitman), the PR executive was finally putting aside her marital issues with Nathan (Philip Sternberg) and celebrating their young son's latest achievement: getting dressed on his own. But the Workin' Moms season 4 finale presented a major bomb with the news that Kate's best friend, Anne (Danni Kind), is moving out of town to give her teenage daughter (Sadie Monroe) a fresh start. But don't expect season 5 to diverge from the irreverent humor that fans have come to expect from the CBC comedy. So grab a glass of wine (or some weed beer) and get ready to binge this new batch of episodes, which also brings a wedding for Kate's mom (Mimi Kuzyk), more teen-boy angst for Val (scene-stealer Sarah McVie), and Nathan getting a "dad bod" we're all coveting. -Patrick Gomez
Cruel Summer
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Freeform
Season Finale
The entire season has led to this. The finale of Cruel Summer promises to answer all your questions about how Kate (Olivia Holt) and Martin's (Blake Lee) story ended, whether Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia) has been telling the truth about knowing that Kate was being held in Martin's basement, who the mysterious Annabelle is, and so much more. So grab your favorite butterfly clips, lace up your Converse, and put on your best '90s mix CD because the final episode of Cruel Summer will keep you guessing all the way up to the very last moment. -Sydney Bucksbaum
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus an underrated LGBTQ movie recommendation from Supergirl star Nicole Maines, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Lego Masters - Fox
9 p.m.
Chopped: Time Capsule - Food Network
Mental Samurai - Fox
Revolution Rent (doc) - HBO
10 p.m.
Mr Inbetween - FX
America's Got Talent (special time) - NBC
Streaming
Intruder (U.S. debut) - BritBox
Unwind Your Mind (interactive doc) - Netflix
Movies
Night Walk - Digital
The Misfits - Digital/VOD
The Space Between - Digital/VOD
*times are ET and subject to change
