What to Watch on Tuesday: Cruel Summer closes the case with season 1 finale

Workin' Moms

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

Things are never easy for long for a workin' mom. When we last left Kate (series creator Catherine Reitman), the PR executive was finally putting aside her marital issues with Nathan (Philip Sternberg) and celebrating their young son's latest achievement: getting dressed on his own. But the Workin' Moms season 4 finale presented a major bomb with the news that Kate's best friend, Anne (Danni Kind), is moving out of town to give her teenage daughter (Sadie Monroe) a fresh start. But don't expect season 5 to diverge from the irreverent humor that fans have come to expect from the CBC comedy. So grab a glass of wine (or some weed beer) and get ready to binge this new batch of episodes, which also brings a wedding for Kate's mom (Mimi Kuzyk), more teen-boy angst for Val (scene-stealer Sarah McVie), and Nathan getting a "dad bod" we're all coveting. -Patrick Gomez

Cruel Summer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on Freeform

Season Finale

The entire season has led to this. The finale of Cruel Summer promises to answer all your questions about how Kate (Olivia Holt) and Martin's (Blake Lee) story ended, whether Jeanette (Chiara Aurelia) has been telling the truth about knowing that Kate was being held in Martin's basement, who the mysterious Annabelle is, and so much more. So grab your favorite butterfly clips, lace up your Converse, and put on your best '90s mix CD because the final episode of Cruel Summer will keep you guessing all the way up to the very last moment. -Sydney Bucksbaum

