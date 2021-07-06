What to Watch on Tuesday: Hot dog! I Think You Should Leave is back for season 2 on Netflix

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

The Babies of the Year are now Little Buff Boys! Netflix's buzzy sketch show I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson is back for a new season filled with even more manic yelling, awkward workplace confrontations, and embarrassing situations involving hot dogs. The series from the delightfully demented mind of Saturday Night Live and Detroiters writer-star Tim Robinson was an instant sensation on social media after its 2019 debut, and its sophomore effort is just as memeable. Season 1 stars Sam Richardson, Patti Harrison, and Tim Heidecker are back, with hilarious new appearances from Bob Odenkirk, John Early, Julia Butters, and Paul Walter Hauser. At just six episodes, all clocking in at less than 20 minutes, the series makes for a quick binge that you'll want to return to — and spend the rest of your day quoting. (Just remember, "You gotta give.") —Jillian Sederholm

The Latino Experience

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Check local listings on PBS

Series Debut

This three-part anthology series (airing across three weeks) is comprised of 13 short films and documentaries exploring identity and culture across the Latinx community in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Told from a range of experiences, perspectives, and styles, these films include dramas, comedies, even magical realism. Tonight stories: a 6-year-old faces the consequences after she cuts off one of her pigtails at school; a Guatemalan immigrant truck driver and pastor in Los Angeles has to safely navigate his job and providing for his congregation during the pandemic; a young boy gets some help from a mystical mechanic to fix his mother's broken-down car, and an MBA student is preparing for both final exams and her due date. —Gerrad Hall

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus clips from tonight's episodes of The Flash and RHONY, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Lego Masters — Fox

9 p.m.

An Animal Saved My Life (series debut) — A&E

Chopped: Alton's Maniacal Baskets — Food Network

Mental Samurai — Fox

10 p.m.

Motherland: Fort Salem — Freeform

Mr Inbetween — FX

Orca vs. Great White (special) — National Geographic

Capital One College Bowl — NBC

Movies

Rock, Paper & Scissors — VOD

*times are ET and subject to change