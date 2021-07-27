What to Watch on Tuesday: The Dark Knight returns in Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two

Plus, PBS' In Their Own Words explores the life and career of Chuck Berry.

By EW Staff
July 27, 2021 at 08:09 AM EDT
Advertisement

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent/buy on digital

A year is a long time. The second half of this two-part animated film continues the story of Batman (Jensen Ackles), Commissioner Gordon (Billy Burke), and Harvey Dent (Josh Duhamel) attempting to both take down the Falcone crime family and figure out the identity of the mysterious killer picking off Gotham's gangsters on successive holidays. Part One took us from Halloween through New Year's Eve, and Part Two drives the story home to the following Halloween. Anyone intrigued by the first installment last month will have to find out how it all ends here, and even viewers familiar with the original Batman: The Long Halloween graphic novel by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale should be pleasantly surprised by the fine-tuning adjustments the filmmakers made to the central mystery. Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two releases digitally on July 27, with a Blu-Ray release following on Aug. 10. —Christian Holub

Related content: 

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

In Their Own Words (Chuck Berry) — PBS

8 p.m.

The Haves and the Have Nots: Final Cast Reunion — OWN

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City — Bravo

Love Island — CBS

Chopped — Food Network

David Makes Man — OWN

10 p.m.

Motherland: Fort Salem — Freeform

Streaming

Citizen P.I. (series debut) — Discovery+

Plastic Cup Boyz: Laughing My Mask Off! — Netflix

Movies

We Are Many (doc) — VOD

*times are ET and subject to change

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPlayer FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com