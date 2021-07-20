What to Watch on Tuesday: The Flash speeds to the end of season 7
Plus, a new episode of RHONY and the apocalyptic comedy How It Ends, starring Zoe Lister-Jones, Olivia Wilde, and Fred Armisen.
The Flash
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW
Season Finale
The Godspeed War reaches its climax on The Flash. Every member of Team Flash joins forces to take on the golden speedster — including Iris (Candice Patton), who is briefly gifted with speed for the great battle, and Cisco (Carlos Valdes), who returns to lend a hand. As if that wasn't enough, the season 7 finale builds to a truly heartwarming moment as Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris renew their vows. Overall, the hour is sweet, action-packed, and twisty. In other words, very much The Flash. —Chancellor Agard
What ELSE to Watch
Check local listings
In Their Own Words (pt 1) — PBS
8 p.m.
Lego Masters — Fox
The Haves and the Have Nots (series finale) — OWN
9 p.m.
Chopped: Alton's Maniacal Baskets — Food Network
David Makes Man — OWN
10 p.m.
Motherland: Fort Salem — Freeform
Man vs. History (series debut) — History
Capital One College Bowl — NBC
Movies
How It Ends — Digital/VOD
Here Today — Digital
*times are ET and subject to change
