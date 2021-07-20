Plus, a new episode of RHONY and the apocalyptic comedy How It Ends, starring Zoe Lister-Jones, Olivia Wilde, and Fred Armisen.

What to Watch on Tuesday: The Flash speeds to the end of season 7

The Flash

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Season Finale

The Godspeed War reaches its climax on The Flash. Every member of Team Flash joins forces to take on the golden speedster — including Iris (Candice Patton), who is briefly gifted with speed for the great battle, and Cisco (Carlos Valdes), who returns to lend a hand. As if that wasn't enough, the season 7 finale builds to a truly heartwarming moment as Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris renew their vows. Overall, the hour is sweet, action-packed, and twisty. In other words, very much The Flash. —Chancellor Agard

What ELSE to Watch

Check local listings

In Their Own Words (pt 1) — PBS

8 p.m.

Lego Masters — Fox

The Haves and the Have Nots (series finale) — OWN

9 p.m.

Chopped: Alton's Maniacal Baskets — Food Network

David Makes Man — OWN

10 p.m.

Motherland: Fort Salem — Freeform

Man vs. History (series debut) — History

Capital One College Bowl — NBC

Movies

How It Ends — Digital/VOD

Here Today — Digital

*times are ET and subject to change