What to Watch on Tuesday: Miracle Workers returns to head down the Oregon Trail

Plus, The Flash speeds toward the end of season 7 as the two-part finale begins, and Netflix's Ridley Jones swings into action.

The Flash

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

The Flash is staging a family reunion in its 150th episode. Picking up where last week's hour left off, the milestone installment, titled "Heart of the Matter, Part 1," sees Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) team-up with their super-kids from the future, Nora/XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart/Impulse (Jordan Fisher) as the ongoing Godspeed War intensifies. While Bart's impulsivity may be a liability in the conflict, it could also be an asset. "Bart sees that as a strength, like, 'No one knows what I'm gonna do, because I don't even know what I'm gonna do most of the time,'" Fisher tells EW. "For Impulse, his impulsivity, he definitely views that as an asset and I do, too, for his family. You gotta have one person that's unhinged, and that's Bart." —Chancellor Agard

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10:30 p.m. on TBS

Season Premiere

Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass are back for season 3 of this comedy — having previously tackled heaved and the Dark Ages — this time on a big adventure to the American Old West. Set in 1844, Radcliffe stars as a small-town preacher who teams up with a wanted outlaw (Buscemi) and an adventurous prairie wife (Viswanathan) to lead a wagon trail across the promising but perilous American landscape. So, not much has changed since 1844.

Ridley Jones

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

From the creator of Disney's Doc McStuffins, Netflix's Ridley Jones follows the six-year-old title character, who, alongside her mother and grandmother, is a protector of the museum she calls home. Keeping the museum safe takes a real hero, especially when the lights go out and the exhibits — from Egyptian mummies to stampeding elephants — come to life! Throughout her many adventures, Ridley finds that being a good protector, and leader, is about finding common ground and respecting others, no matter what our differences might be. —Tyler Aquilina

