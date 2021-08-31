What to Watch on Tuesday: A killer trio in murder mystery comedy Only Murders in the Building

Series Debut

As summer ends, a Manhattan murder mystery begins. Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez star in this compelling Hulu who-dun-it as three co-op tenants who join forces to investigate a suspicious death in their building. And what kind of search for justice would this be if they didn't record a podcast about their adventures along the way? Ask co-creator John Hoffman to sum up the twisty ride that is Only in the Murders and he's on the case: "The story encapsulates what I would refer to as 'Everything New York,' " he offers. "And that would mean if you took a 10-block walk in New York, you would find yourselves laughing at something you saw. You'd find yourself awed by the beauty of some old classic building next to some modern thing that's incredible going up right next to it. You would find yourself intrigued by some interaction you encountered. You would feel probably a little scared, a little bit like, 'Oh God, what's happening? I don't know what that person is doing over there.' And then all of a sudden you'll find yourself in the middle of Times Square and some Broadway brassy number that's happening, promoting some show coming up. That whole world, through the characters we have and through the story we're telling — all wrapped in a true-crime mystery that hopefully really does pay off — is all very New York to me. It's a love letter to New York and a love letter to the stars who are in it." —Dan Snierson