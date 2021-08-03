What to Watch on Tuesday: HBO explores the Obama presidency in new docuseries
HBO's Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union delves into the life and presidency of Barack Obama.
Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO
Docuseries Debut
This three-part docuseries chronicles President Barack Obama's personal and political journey — using interviews with colleagues, friends, and critics, as well as his own speeches and news interviews — and historic presidency. In tonight's premiere, the series looks back on his childhood as he was raised by a single mother and white grandparents, through his youth in Hawaii and education at Columbia and Harvard, and eventually to Chicago, where he worked as a community organizer.
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
9 p.m.
Chopped — Food Network
David Makes Man — OWN
10 p.m.
Motherland: Fort Salem — Freeform
Streaming
McDonald & Dodds (season prem/U.S. streaming debut) — BritBox
Movies
Pray Away (doc) — Netflix
A Savage Nature — Digital/VOD
Monuments — Digital/VOD
Fireboys (doc) — Digital/VOD
Pig — Digital
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments