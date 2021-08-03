HBO's Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union delves into the life and presidency of Barack Obama.

What to Watch on Tuesday: HBO explores the Obama presidency in new docuseries

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on HBO

Docuseries Debut

This three-part docuseries chronicles President Barack Obama's personal and political journey — using interviews with colleagues, friends, and critics, as well as his own speeches and news interviews — and historic presidency. In tonight's premiere, the series looks back on his childhood as he was raised by a single mother and white grandparents, through his youth in Hawaii and education at Columbia and Harvard, and eventually to Chicago, where he worked as a community organizer.

*times are ET and subject to change