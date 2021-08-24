What to Watch on Tuesday: Supergirl returns to kick off final run of episodes
The CW series is back after a three-month hiatus to close out its sixth and final season.
Supergirl
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW
After three months, Supergirl is back! Picking up where the midseason finale left off, the aptly titled hour "Welcome Back, Kara" finds Kara (Melissa Benoist) readjusting to life on Earth after being trapped in the Phantom Zone for so long with her father Zor-El (Jason Behr). Because repression always works, the father-daughter duo tries solving a global problem but ends up creating an even bigger one in the process. "The theme that we really decided to focus on this year is about power, and the abuse of power, and the limits of powers, and from without and within," showrunner Jessica Queller previously told EW about the back half of the sixth and final season. "So including not just our bad guys, which is very easy, but in terms of our heroes making decisions [because] their power is almost limitless. How [do] they decide where the line is?" —Chancellor Agard
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus a clip from tonight's episode of Bachelor in Paradise featuring guest host Lance Bass' entrance, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Bachelor in Paradise (timeslot premiere) — ABC
DC's Stargirl — The CW
Lego Masters — Fox
Wild 'N Out — VH1
9 p.m.
Chopped — Food Network
Fantasy Island — Fox
David Makes Man (season finale) — OWN
10 p.m.
The Ultimate Surfer (timeslot premiere) — ABC
Motherland: Fort Salem (season finale) — Freeform
Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys — HBO
Capital One College Bowl — NBC
Welcome to Plathville (season premiere) — TLC
Streaming
Untold: Caitlyn Jenner — Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments