What to Watch on Tuesday: Smallville is under attack on Superman & Lois season finale
Plus, Andrew Rannells tells us what he's watching.
Superman & Lois
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW
Season Finale
Superman & Lois' 15th episode isn't just the finale to a strong freshman run. It's also a quasi-The Flash reunion: Showrunner Todd Helbing, who shepherded the speedy CW drama for multiple seasons, recruited The Flash alum Tom Cavanagh to direct the pivotal hour, which sees the Kent family join forces to rescue an eradicated Jordan (Alex Gafin) and defeat Morgan Edge/Tal-Rho/The Eradicator (Adam Rayner). "He's able to get to the heart of scenes very quickly," said Helbing when EW asked what Cavanagh brought to the climactic installment. "His point of view and his ability to convey exactly what he wants very quickly and on our schedule, it's a huge, huge bonus." That's good, because Superman will need all the help he can get tonight. —Chancellor Agard
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Lego Masters — Fox
Wild 'N Out — VH1
DC's Stargirl — The CW
9 p.m.
Chopped — Food Network
David Makes Man — OWN
My Big Fat Fabulous Life (season premiere) — TLC
10 p.m.
Motherland: Fort Salem — Freeform
Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys (season premiere) — HBO
Capital One College Bowl — NBC
Streaming
Time (U.S. streaming debut) —BritBox
*times are ET and subject to change
