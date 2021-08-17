What to Watch on Tuesday: Smallville is under attack on Superman & Lois season finale

Plus, Andrew Rannells tells us what he's watching.

By EW Staff
August 17, 2021 at 08:07 AM EDT
Superman & Lois

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW

Season Finale
Superman & Lois' 15th episode isn't just the finale to a strong freshman run. It's also a quasi-The Flash reunion: Showrunner Todd Helbing, who shepherded the speedy CW drama for multiple seasons, recruited The Flash alum Tom Cavanagh to direct the pivotal hour, which sees the Kent family join forces to rescue an eradicated Jordan (Alex Gafin) and defeat Morgan Edge/Tal-Rho/The Eradicator (Adam Rayner). "He's able to get to the heart of scenes very quickly," said Helbing when EW asked what Cavanagh brought to the climactic installment. "His point of view and his ability to convey exactly what he wants very quickly and on our schedule, it's a huge, huge bonus." That's good, because Superman will need all the help he can get tonight. —Chancellor Agard

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus actor and Modern Love director Andrew Rannells, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Lego Masters — Fox

America's Got Talent — NBC

Wild 'N Out — VH1

DC's StargirlThe CW

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City — Bravo

Chopped — Food Network

David Makes Man — OWN

My Big Fat Fabulous Life (season premiere) — TLC

10 p.m.

Motherland: Fort Salem — Freeform

Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys (season premiere) — HBO

Capital One College Bowl — NBC

Streaming

Time (U.S. streaming debut) —BritBox

*times are ET and subject to change

