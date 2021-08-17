What to Watch on Tuesday: Smallville is under attack on Superman & Lois season finale

Superman & Lois

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on The CW

Season Finale

Superman & Lois' 15th episode isn't just the finale to a strong freshman run. It's also a quasi-The Flash reunion: Showrunner Todd Helbing, who shepherded the speedy CW drama for multiple seasons, recruited The Flash alum Tom Cavanagh to direct the pivotal hour, which sees the Kent family join forces to rescue an eradicated Jordan (Alex Gafin) and defeat Morgan Edge/Tal-Rho/The Eradicator (Adam Rayner). "He's able to get to the heart of scenes very quickly," said Helbing when EW asked what Cavanagh brought to the climactic installment. "His point of view and his ability to convey exactly what he wants very quickly and on our schedule, it's a huge, huge bonus." That's good, because Superman will need all the help he can get tonight. —Chancellor Agard

