What to Watch on Tuesday: Return to Fantasy Island with Fox's latest reboot

Plus, DC's Stargirl returns for a much scarier season 2, and the new Netflix docuseries Untold kicks off with "Malice at the Palace."

Untold

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Docuseries Debut

What do boxer Christy Martin, Caitlyn Jenner, and the Indiana Pacers all have in common? Their stories are part of this five-part docuseries, releasing weekly, from the creators of Wild Wild Country. Each episode delves deep into what happened beyond the headlines, told by those who lived it. In the case of Jenner, it's her journey to Olympic gold; for Martin, it's her fight for her life outside the ring; and in the case of the Pacers, it's the infamous "Malice at the Palace" brawl that broke out during their 2004 game against the Detroit Pistons. Another episode features a misfit band of hockey players taking orders from the teenage son of an alleged mob boss—which is not the focus of the next season of The Mighty Ducks show. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

DC's Stargirl

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on The CW

Season Premiere

If season 1 of DC's Stargirl was a dream come true for Courtney (Brec Bassinger) as she became Stargirl, then season 2 is going to be her nightmare. Now that she's a full-fledged superhero with her first big win under her belt, she's about to face her greatest challenge yet in villain Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) — and he's downright terrifying. "Every time [creator] Geoff [Johns] makes a season, he first comes up with what the tone of the season is going to be, and this one he said is like Nightmare on Elm Street and It," Bassinger tells EW. "I was like, 'Whoa, that is going to be different!' It was fun getting to do it." —Sydney Bucksbaum

Related content:

Fantasy Island

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox

Series Debut

As if an island getaway wasn't nice enough, on this one, all your fantasies are fulfilled. This reboot of the iconic drama about a luxury resort stars Roselyn Sanchez as Elena Roarke, steward of the mysterious island and descendant of Ricardo Montalban's Mr. Roarke from the original series. Each week brings new guests, who try to live out their dreams... with the help of Elena and her assistant, Ruby (Kiara Barnes), a young woman who is given a new lease on life after she arrives on Fantasy Island. In the premiere, Bellamy Young stars as a local morning-show host who just wants to eat but realizes she's hungry for much more than food. I'll take whatever she doesn't eat. —G.H.

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus more from Stargirl's Brec Bassinger, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Lego Masters — Fox

Wild 'N Out (season premiere) — VH1

9 p.m.

Chopped — Food Network

David Makes Man — OWN

10 p.m.

The Profit (season premiere) — CNBC

Motherland: Fort Salem — Freeform

Hard Knocks: The Dallas Cowboys (season premiere) — HBO

Capital One College Bowl — NBC

Streaming

Gabby's Dollhouse (season premiere) — Netflix

Phil Wang: Philly Philly Wang Wang — Netflix

Movies

Whelm — Digital

Joe Bell — VOD

*times are ET and subject to change