What to Watch on Tuesday: Supergirl time-travels back to 'Prom Night!'

On the heels of Mina's (Shaunette Renee Wilson) departure last week, the folks at Chastain Park Memorial will deal with a tornado in "After the Storm" — as if the entire city of Atlanta needed a good, cleansing cry. The thunderous storm also served as the catalyst bringing Devon (Manish Dayal) and Leela (Anuja Joshi) closer together, who quickly tend to an emergency with limited resources and no access to help. But did that matchmaker really make a love connection or are they better suited as friends? Speaking of Mina, both Nic (Emily VanCamp) and AJ (Malcolm-Jamal Warner) are trying to find happiness in her absence but are finding it a challenge. Time may heal all wounds but there's a lot left to unpack in her absence once the rain has subsided. Cain (Morris Chestnut) has problems of his own to deal with without the lingering Mina/AJ drama, including new challenges sent his way by Voss the Boss (Jane Leeves), who has made it clear she isn't going to make his life easy. Plus there's still the matter of a surgeon operating while needing more practice and possibly more physical therapy before returning to work and risking lives ... which has to catch up to him eventually, n'est-ce pas?! The pot is boiling hot and is about to overflow on The Resident, but when the water is boiling that's where you'll find some of the season's most dramatic moments. —Rosy Cordero

The Flash and the Legends aren't the only heroes who get to time travel. In this week's Supergirl, titled "Prom Night," Brainiac-5 (Jesse Rath) and Dreamer (Nicole Maines) travel back to Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Alex's (Chyler Leigh) hometown in the year 2009 to acquire something that will help bring Supergirl back from the Phantom Zone. There, they end up crossing paths with a young Cat Grant (Eliza Helm), who is on the hunt for a story. "It's got a real delightful, fun tone to it that's kind of different from the rest of the stories we're telling in this first half [of the season]," says co-showrunner Jessica Queller. "The actress, Eliza, really hit it out of the park and channels Calista [Flockhart]." —Chancellor Agard

Chad (Nasim Pedrad) has already lied about having sex over summer break (resulting in it almost happening for real...if not for some absinthe and a vape), taken a sword to school where some chaos ensued (and discovered something heartbreaking in the process), and created the most awkward of situations at his mom's ex-boyfriend Ikrimah's house (involving thing that are better seen that read about). Now, the high school freshman continues his quest to be cool by joining the Asian Appreciation Club, where he discovers K-pop. After quickly becoming obsessed, he leads the other club members in learning a dance for a school assembly. And, as you can probably figure out by now, it doesn't go as planned. Chad may regret everything he does — or, he should — but you won't regret watching this must-see comedy. —Gerrad Hall

