What to Watch on Thursday: Top Chef Family Style serves up a multi-generational competition

Plus, two new documentaries follow Jon Stewart's fight for 9/11 first responders and explore Muhammad Ali's friendship and falling out with Malcolm X.

No Responders Left Behind

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Discovery+

In the many years that Jon Stewart was host of The Daily Show, he often spoke of the need to do more to help first responders of the 9/11 attacks, many of whom didn't have proper health care or were saddled with enormous medical bills for the many illnesses they were fighting caused by toxins released at Ground Zero. In the many years since Stewart left The Daily Show, he hasn't backed down, speaking up for the emergency personnel, even testifying before Congress. This heart-wrenching documentary showcases the courage and resilience of those people, and highlights much of that work Stewart has done over the years with activist John Feal and F.D.N.Y. hero Ray Pfeifer, who lost his battle to a 9/11-related cancer in 2017. —Gerrad Hall

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Netflix's latest original documentary tells the remarkable story behind the friendship, and ultimate falling out, of two of the 20th century's most iconic figures. Produced by Kenya Barris, Blood Brothers tracks three years in the lives of Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali, as the civil rights leader and champion boxer formed a deep-seated bond — one that would ultimately be undone by Malcolm X's split with the Nation of Islam. Through interviews with those closest to them, including Malcolm X's daughter Ilyasah Shabazz and Ali's brother Rahman, as well as never-before-seen footage, Blood Brothers offers a new look at two men at the forefront of Black America at a pivotal point in the nation's history (and a compelling companion piece to last year's One Night in Miami). —Tyler Aquilina

Top Chef Family Style

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock

Series Debut

If you are wondering why Meghan Trainor is hosting a Top Chef competition, so is she! The lucky pop star joins chef Marcus Samuelsson in judging a new batch of talented junior cheftestants cooking up delectable dishes in the hopes of winning the final $50,000 prize. The twist is that, as the title hints, this is a family affair. The young ones have brought along one relative, be it their father, their grandmother, etc. to serve as their sous chef as they compete in challenges like making meatless tailgate food for the L.A. Rams, and molecular gastronomy experiments for the cast of Saved by the Bell. —Marcus Jones

