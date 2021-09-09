What to Watch on Thursday: Top Chef Family Style serves up a multi-generational competition
Plus, two new documentaries follow Jon Stewart's fight for 9/11 first responders and explore Muhammad Ali's friendship and falling out with Malcolm X.
No Responders Left Behind
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Discovery+
In the many years that Jon Stewart was host of The Daily Show, he often spoke of the need to do more to help first responders of the 9/11 attacks, many of whom didn't have proper health care or were saddled with enormous medical bills for the many illnesses they were fighting caused by toxins released at Ground Zero. In the many years since Stewart left The Daily Show, he hasn't backed down, speaking up for the emergency personnel, even testifying before Congress. This heart-wrenching documentary showcases the courage and resilience of those people, and highlights much of that work Stewart has done over the years with activist John Feal and F.D.N.Y. hero Ray Pfeifer, who lost his battle to a 9/11-related cancer in 2017. —Gerrad Hall
Related content:
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Netflix's latest original documentary tells the remarkable story behind the friendship, and ultimate falling out, of two of the 20th century's most iconic figures. Produced by Kenya Barris, Blood Brothers tracks three years in the lives of Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali, as the civil rights leader and champion boxer formed a deep-seated bond — one that would ultimately be undone by Malcolm X's split with the Nation of Islam. Through interviews with those closest to them, including Malcolm X's daughter Ilyasah Shabazz and Ali's brother Rahman, as well as never-before-seen footage, Blood Brothers offers a new look at two men at the forefront of Black America at a pivotal point in the nation's history (and a compelling companion piece to last year's One Night in Miami). —Tyler Aquilina
Related content:
Top Chef Family Style
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock
Series Debut
If you are wondering why Meghan Trainor is hosting a Top Chef competition, so is she! The lucky pop star joins chef Marcus Samuelsson in judging a new batch of talented junior cheftestants cooking up delectable dishes in the hopes of winning the final $50,000 prize. The twist is that, as the title hints, this is a family affair. The young ones have brought along one relative, be it their father, their grandmother, etc. to serve as their sous chef as they compete in challenges like making meatless tailgate food for the L.A. Rams, and molecular gastronomy experiments for the cast of Saved by the Bell. —Marcus Jones
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Peacock's Frogger cohost Kyle Brandt is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Holey Moley — ABC
Coroner — The CW
Jersey Shore Family Vacation (season finale) — MTV
Artificial: Factions (season premiere) — Twitch
9 p.m.
When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren — ABC
The Outpost — The CW
10 p.m.
The Hustler — ABC
First Ladies Revealed: In Times of War — Smithsonian Channel
True Crime Story: It Couldn't Happen Here (series debut) — Sundance TV/AMC+
Long Island Medium: In Memory of 9/11 — TLC
Streaming
Mumbai Diaries 26/11 (series debut) — Amazon Prime
Kin (series debut) — AMC+
Sweet Life: Los Angeles (reunion special) — HBO Max
The Other Two — HBO Max
The 26th Street Garage: The FBI's Untold Story of 9/11 (doc) — Paramount+
Frogger (series debut) — Peacock
If I Could Tell You Just One Thing (series debut) — YouTube
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments