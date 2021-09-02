What to Watch on Thursday: RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 finale crowns a new Hall of Famer

Plus, What We Do in the Shadows is back for a fang-tastic third season, and Sean Hayes leads an LGBTQ crew of superspies in Netflix's Q-Force.

What We Do in the Shadows

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on FX

Season Premiere

FX's quartet of absurd vampire roommates is back for season 3 of the anarchic comedy What We Do in the Shadows. The new season kicks off with Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and the ever-irksome Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) dealing with the fallout from last year's bloody finale, trying to decide what to do about their loyal familiar-slash-vampire-hunter Guillermo (Harvey Guillén). On one hand, he's a natural-born killer who's slaughtered dozens of their kind; on the other, he's the only one who knows how to troubleshoot the Wi-Fi. This season promises just as much blood, bats, and undead insanity. (Fingers crossed for the return of the toothpick-toting Jackie Daytona, everyone's favorite regular-human bartender.) —Devan Coggan

Q-Force

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Series Debut

Nobody asked, but Steve Maryweather (Sean Hayes) has no problem telling: he's gay! When he makes the big announcement at his spy school graduation, he's quickly banished — but not because he's gay, of course — to West Hollywood, Calif. Y'know, where he'll easily blend in. There, he gathers an elite team of LGBTQ geniuses — master of drag and disguise Twink (Matt Rogers), hacker Stat (Patti Harrison), and mechanic Deb (Wanda Sykes) — to prove to the American Intelligence Agency that they're all worthy agents. Er, gaygents? —Gerrad Hall

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Paramount+

Season Finale

They got themselves to the finale, gal! The queens of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6 have weathered — and survived — Serena ChaCha's talent show, Yara Sofia's bouncing breasts, Jan's face cracks, and Silky "Wrecking Ball" Nutmeg Ganache's lip-sync slayage to become one of the strongest top-four groups the franchise has ever seen. With Eureka and Ginger representing plus-sized beauties, Ra'Jah completely re-routing her trajectory from season 11, and Kylie Sonique Love standing loud and proud for trans queens, this collective feels as important as it does talented. But, only one (well, two if you count All Stars 4, and eight if you count Holi-Slay… okay, I'll stop) can take the crown, and they'll have to do it after twanging and twisting through a country-fried music video and an epic lip-sync that nearly sends one queen careening off the stage (yes, literally). With each of the queens' track records putting them neck-and-neck as they head to the finish line, Drag Race hasn't felt this high-stakes — and fabulous — in years. And the final showdown pays fitting tribute to a beautiful battle well fought this year. —Joey Nolfi

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

CMA Summer Jam — ABC

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (season premiere) — Bravo

Coroner — The CW

9 p.m.

The Outpost — The CW

10 p.m.

We Got Love Teyana & Iman — E!

Streaming

Monogamy (season premiere) — ALLBLK

Adventure Time: Distant Lands — Wizard City — HBO Max

The Other Two — HBO Max

Trollstopia (season premiere) — Peacock

Dead Mountain (series debut) — Topic

Movies

Afterlife of the Party — Netflix

