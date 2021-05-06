What to Watch on Thursday: Tina Fey-produced Girls5Eva hits the stage on Peacock
Plus, Legendary is back to serve season 2 on HBO Max.
Legendary
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max
Season Premiere
The cast and crew of Legendary did what needed to be done, as judge Law Roach would say. And what they did was film a second season of the ballroom competition series through a pandemic. The majority of season 1 — which introduced 10 houses battling it out through challenges like vogue, face, pose, and body — was made with a live studio audience. But as COVID-19 spread to the U.S., the finale episode went audience-less. Roach, Leiomy Maldonado, Megan Thee Stallion, and Jameela Jamil return to oversee a new crop of houses vying for a cash prize in season 2, but with a vacant audience. It definitely takes away from the magic of the first run; sometimes the drama would spill off the stage and the crowd would jeer judges' remarks. But the energy remains high as these ballroom hopefuls werk it out for "legendary" status. —Nick Romano
Girls5Eva
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock
Series Debut
Not many people get a second chance at stardom, especially not after age 35, but when a young rapper options a song from '90s girls group Girls5Eva, Dawn (Sara Bareilles), Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry), Summer (Busy Philipps), and Gloria (Paula Pell) get a do-over. So can four middle-aged women achieve pop stardom? That's the question at the center of this hilarious new series from creator Meredith Scardino and executive producer Tina Fey. —Samantha Highfill
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
8:30 p.m.
United States of Al — CBS
9 p.m.
Million Dollar Listing New York (season premiere) — Bravo
9:30 p.m.
B Positive — CBS
Let's Be Real — Fox
10 p.m.
Rebel — ABC
Clarice — CBS
Streaming
The Drowning (U.S. debut) — Acorn TV/Sundance Now
Citizen Penn (doc) — Discovery+
That Damn Michael Che (series debut) — HBO Max
From Cradle to Stage (docuseries debut) — Paramount+
*times are ET and subject to change
