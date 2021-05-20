What to Watch on Thursday: It's the last stand for Tim Allen's Last Man Standing

Top Chef

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Bravo

One might ask how does Top Chef do Restaurant Wars during a pandemic? The answer is to have the contestants on this Portland-based season execute their restaurant concepts chef's-table style with both the permanent judges and All-Star judges panel staring them down as they prepare all the courses. The ingenuity is commendable not only because it allows a beloved annual challenge to continue, but also provides a new recipe that calls for more drama. —Marcus Jones

Grey's Anatomy

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on ABC

In a season filled with hellos and goodbyes, it's time to once again bid farewell to a character we love. Jackson Avery's (Jesse Williams) time in Seattle has come to an end as he prepares to head to Boston and take over the Harper Avery Foundation. With April (Sarah Drew) on board, the question is: Will the couple get a happy ending? —Samantha Highfill

Last Man Standing

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox

Series Finale

Last Man Standing is taking a final bow after nine seasons, and it's going to be an emotional one. Mike Baxter's (Tim Allen) beloved truck gets stolen after spending a decade fixing it up to look and run like the sexy green beast that it was. What's a devastated man to do? Throw the hot rod a funeral, where all the truck's beloved family and friends can share their feelings over the loss. If you guessed the truck is a stand-in for the series, you'd be right. Allen himself has been struggling with saying goodbye but he tells EW he's slowly getting better. "I was speaking to my friend Buzz Aldrin recently and when we spoke about this milestone he told me, 'Mission accomplished.' And that's it," Allen shared. "We were ready to finish the show around season 7 but we got to do eight, which matched Home Improvement, but then we got nine. We finished our mission and I'm much better today than I was a week ago and I'll be better next week." —Rosy Cordero

Roku Originals

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on The Roku Channel

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

United States of Al — CBS

Let's Be Real (season finale) — Fox

9 p.m.

10 p.m.

Rebel — ABC

Law & Order: Organized Crime — NBC

Streaming

Too Close (series debut) — AMC+

Going From Broke (season premiere) — Crackle

Adventure Time: Distant Lands — Together Again — HBO Max

Gomorrah (season premiere) — HBO Max

Special (final season premiere) — Netflix

Carmen Christopher: Street Special — Peacock

From Cradle to Stage — Paramount+

*times are ET and subject to change