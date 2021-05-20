What to Watch on Thursday: It's the last stand for Tim Allen's Last Man Standing
Also, Grey's Anatomy bids farewell to Jesse Williams, it's Restaurant Wars time on Top Chef, and more.
Top Chef
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Bravo
One might ask how does Top Chef do Restaurant Wars during a pandemic? The answer is to have the contestants on this Portland-based season execute their restaurant concepts chef's-table style with both the permanent judges and All-Star judges panel staring them down as they prepare all the courses. The ingenuity is commendable not only because it allows a beloved annual challenge to continue, but also provides a new recipe that calls for more drama. —Marcus Jones
Grey's Anatomy
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on ABC
In a season filled with hellos and goodbyes, it's time to once again bid farewell to a character we love. Jackson Avery's (Jesse Williams) time in Seattle has come to an end as he prepares to head to Boston and take over the Harper Avery Foundation. With April (Sarah Drew) on board, the question is: Will the couple get a happy ending? —Samantha Highfill
Last Man Standing
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on Fox
Series Finale
Last Man Standing is taking a final bow after nine seasons, and it's going to be an emotional one. Mike Baxter's (Tim Allen) beloved truck gets stolen after spending a decade fixing it up to look and run like the sexy green beast that it was. What's a devastated man to do? Throw the hot rod a funeral, where all the truck's beloved family and friends can share their feelings over the loss. If you guessed the truck is a stand-in for the series, you'd be right. Allen himself has been struggling with saying goodbye but he tells EW he's slowly getting better. "I was speaking to my friend Buzz Aldrin recently and when we spoke about this milestone he told me, 'Mission accomplished.' And that's it," Allen shared. "We were ready to finish the show around season 7 but we got to do eight, which matched Home Improvement, but then we got nine. We finished our mission and I'm much better today than I was a week ago and I'll be better next week." —Rosy Cordero
Roku Originals
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on The Roku Channel
Quibi, we hardly knew ye. The much-hyped, short-form streaming service shut down last year less than six months after its launch, leaving a surprisingly massive slate of content without a home. Fortunately, someone stepped in to save the day, and that someone was Roku, the company behind the devices many of you probably use to watch all your TV these days. Roku now hosts a lineup of former Quibi series on its free streaming platform, including Kevin Hart's action-comedy Die Hart, Chrissy Teigen's court show Chrissy's Court, a seventh season of Reno 911!, and much more. You can now enjoy them as they were never meant to be enjoyed: binged, on a TV, for free. —Tyler Aquilina
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Hacks star Hannah Einbinder is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
*times are ET and subject to change
