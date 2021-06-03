Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Also, We Are Lady Parts brings punk-rock energy to Peacock, and Marc Cherry's Why Women Kill returns on Paramount+.

What to Watch on Thursday: The wild ride that has been Grey's Anatomy season 17 wraps up

Why Women Kill

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Paramount+

Season Premiere

Marc Cherry's killer anthology is back on Paramount+ and this time the victims are ladies who lunch. Allison Tolman (Fargo) and Lana Parilla (Once Upon a Time) star in this 1949 tale about a frumpy housewife who will (quite literally) kill to join an exclusive garden club for women. Don't step on the pansies, gals; who knows what can happen! —Lynette Rice

We Are Lady Parts

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Peacock

Series Debut

This endearing new comedy follows PhD student Amina Hussein as she embraces being a guitarist in an all-female Muslim punk band. Now if only they could land their first gig… —Samantha Highfill

Station 19

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

Season Finale

It's a nice day for a white wedding on Station 19's season 4 finale, even if the brides nearly broke up in order to agree to the nuptials. The whole season has been full of challenges for the team, but, even if for a moment, everyone will be dressed to the nines as they celebrate Maya (Danielle Savre) and Carina's (Stefania Spampinato) forever. But not everyone is in a celebratory mood, as was evident in last week's teaser. Andy (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) are bickering again, a running theme this season, but whatever the disagreement here, it looks bad. "What can you possibly say that would excuse what you did?" a livid Andy asks her hubby in the clip. He just stares blankly at her, leaving fans wondering what he got himself into now and how fast he and Andy will end up in bed, which is how they solve the majority of their problems.

Back on the wedding front, Maya and her Italian doctor are walked down the aisle by Ben (Jason George). The poor guy has had quite a stressful season: He lost a testicle after a lump was discovered that could possibly be cancerous and, oh yeah, he almost drowned at sea with Dean (Okieriete Onaodowan). Not to mention all the racial unrest that's upended the lives of Black Americans after the murder of George Floyd sent shockwaves on the small screen. —Rosy Cordero

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on MTV

Midseason Premiere

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is back — and so soon will be the party! After spending the first half of season 4 quarantined together in a Las Vegas resort, our favorite GTLers are moving their bubble to the snowy Poconos (surely a tanning bed is being expensed). But the biggest news is the impending return of reality TV legend Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, who stepped away from the series following the dramatic end of season 3 at Angelina's wedding. Considering that, expect to keep hearing the now infamous Shore words "The Speech." —Derek Lawrence

Grey's Anatomy

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on ABC

Season Finale

The Grey's Anatomy finale sees Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) return to work after a season spent battling COVID-19, but the real action is taking place outside the hospital: Maggie (Kelly McCreary) and Winston (Anthony Hill) are getting married! That is, so long as no one objects. —SM

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Beat Shazam (season premiere) — Fox

8:30 p.m.

United States of Al — CBS

9 p.m.

Juan Luis Guerra: Entre Mar Y Palmeras (concert special) — HBO Latino

Christina on the Coast (season premiere) — HGTV

10 p.m.

Rebel — ABC

Clarice — CBS

Law & Order: Organized Crime (season finale) — NBC

10:15 p.m.

Million Dollar Listing: Ryan's Renovation (series debut) — Bravo

Streaming

How She Rolls — PBS Living

*times are ET and subject to change