What to Watch on Thursday: RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6 revs up with 13 returning queens

Also, The Good Fight returns to pick up where last year's abbreviated season 4 left off, and Conan O'Brien signs off after 28 years in late-night.

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Paramount+

Season Premiere

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6 is both a shimmering beacon of reality-competition excellence and a psychological Rorschach test for viewers: Does the thought of Eureka, Jiggly Caliente, and Silky Nutmeg Ganache mashed-up together in one (Werk) room fill you with giddy glee or unhinged terror? You're going to find out either way when the sixth all-star spin-off debuts Thursday night with its biggest cast in herstory. Peppered with enduring icons (Pandora Boxx! Kylie Sonique Love!) and fresh meat primed for face-cracking (Jan!), All-Stars 6 is here to push all the right shade buttons - with a shocking twist to the format that will push the envelope on the competition, too. -Joey Nolfi

The Good Fight

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Paramount+

Season Premiere

Even though The Good Fight is heading in a new direction thematically for its fifth season, it hasn't forgotten about the dangling Memo 618 thread from its shortened fourth season. "It's not wrapped up specifically as a plot-point, it's wrapped up thematically," said co-creator Robert King about the mysterious document that made rich people above the law and confounded Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski). "We're picking up the story but we're also going off in another direction, too." Co-creator Michelle King added: "You will not get the sense that the writers forgot it existed, but we're not devoting a ton of real estate to the issue." This year, the absurdist Paramount+ legal drama finds Diane wondering whether it's appropriate for her to run a Black law firm alongside Liz Reddick (Audra McDonald) following the departure of Adrian Boseman (Delroy Lindo). Losing Adrian also raises issues of gender, age, and race at the firm. "It leaves a power vacuum, and then how that vacuum will be filled is the stuff of the season," Michelle King says. -Chancellor Agard

Good Girls

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

They're moms by day and criminals… also by day. Find out what Beth, Annie, and Ruby get themselves into next when the Good Girls returns with an action-packed two-hour premiere. -Samantha Highfill

Conan

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on TBS

Series Finale

Tonight, a longtime bedtime ritual will come to an end, and it just might feel… Inappropriate! Conan O'Brien wraps up 28 years in late night with the final installment of TBS' Conan, featuring guest Jack Black and a few surprises. His contributions to the late-night landscape are considerable and admirable: he brought a clever, loopy, lanky sensibility to the game. From In the Year 2000 to Triumph the Insult Comic Dog to Clueless Gamer to his travel shows, Conan has been a man without borders or boundaries, brandishing a never-expiring passport to comedic adventure. -Dan Snierson

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Skylar Astin is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

2 p.m.

It Gets Better: A Digital Pride Experience (Day 2) - YouTube

8 p.m.

When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren (series debut) - ABC

Beat Shazam - Fox

Making It (season premiere) - NBC

8:30 p.m.

United States of Al (season finale) - CBS

9 p.m.

Holey Moley 3D in 2D - ABC

Reunion Road Trip - E!

10 p.m.

The Hustler - ABC

Clarice (season finale) - CBS

Streaming

Godzilla Singular Point (series debut) - Netflix

Why Women Kill - Paramount+

How She Rolls - PBS Living

Epstein's Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell (docuseries debut) - Peacock

Innocent (season premiere) - Sundance Now

Movies

LFG (U.S. Women's National Soccer Team doc) - HBO Max

Sisters on Track - Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change