What to Watch on Thursday: iCarly goes back online with Paramount+ revival premiere

Plus, HBO Max's Gen Z dramedy Generation returns with new episodes, and the Netflix zombie series Black Summer is finally back for season 2.

Generation

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Midseason Premiere

The midseason finale may have brought the colorful cast of teens back together to resolve the long-teased surprise birth, but now that school is back in session, some relationships are put back to the forefront. With his love for Sam the counselor left unrequited, will Chester finally take romantic notice of Nathan? Is there still hope for Riley and Greta? Regardless, the HBO Max teen dramedy promises more laughs, more angst, and more exploration into the fluid ways of Gen Z. -Marcus Jones

Black Summer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Season Premiere

The second season of the zombie show features a fall in the temperature but no drop in tension as Rose (Jaime King) and her daughter Anna (Zoe Marlett) attempt to survive the sprinting, ferocious undead, and wintery conditions. King is simply fantastic as a mother prepared to do anything to give her offspring a future, and her performance is doubly impressive given the show's habit of capturing the action in nerve-rendingly long takes. -Clark Collis

iCarly

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Paramount+

Revival Debut

Carly Shay (Miranda Cosgrove) is waking up the members of her nation, nearly 10 years after she signed off her eponymous web show. Now an adult, she revives iCarly with help from her friend and neighbor Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress), her brother Spencer (Jerry Trainor), and her roommate and BFF Harper (Laci Mosley). Cosgrove has told EW that the series is meant for fans of the original Nickelodeon show, and long-time viewers will be happy to see the return of characters like Nevel Papperman (Reed Alexander) and Nora Dershlit (Danielle Morrow), although Sam Puckett (Jennette McCurdy) and Gibby (Noah Munck) will not be back. "We're getting to explore different things with [what] the characters go through that we would never have been able to do before, that's a lot more like stuff that's happened in our real lives and things that people in their 20s and 30s go through," Cosgrove said. The series has given fans plenty of previews, from set photos, a trailer, and even the iCarly opening sequence (featuring a wink to Cosgrove's famous meme). So all that's left to do is count down from 3…2… -Rachel Yang

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Holey Moley 3D in 2D (season premiere) - ABC

Beat Shazam - Fox

Hot Mess House (season premiere) - HGTV

8:30 p.m.

United States of Al - CBS

9 p.m.

Reunion Road Trip: Queer Eye for the Straight Guy - E!

10 p.m.

Clarice - CBS

Streaming

The Prime Day Show (three-part musical special debut) - Amazon Prime Video

My Name Is Bulger (doc) - Discovery+

Battle of the Brothers (series debut) - Discovery+

How She Rolls - PBS Living

Civil War (Or, Who Do We Think We Are) (doc) - Peacock

Promiseland (part 2 premiere) - Crackle

*times are ET and subject to change