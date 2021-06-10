What to Watch on Thursday: Hacks takes the stage one last time (for now) with season finale

Plus, Younger is all grown up with the series finale now streaming, Snooki is back on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, and the Kardashians say goodbye to E!

Hacks

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Season Finale

Rejoice, Hacks-heads (Hacks-ites? Hacks-ians? This is why we're not comedians), for HBO Max has renewed the Jean Smart comedy for a second season. In the meantime, though, there are still two more episodes of season 1, with Deborah (Smart) and Ava (Hannah Einbinder) headed back to Vegas for the former's last show at the Palmetto. Everything won't be a barrel of laughs, though: Deborah will have to decide whether to play it safe or put her entire career on the line with a radically honest show. Ava, meanwhile, tries to keep her new TV opportunity a secret, but someone in Deborah's inner circle leverages the truth against her. -Tyler Aquilina

Hacks Jean Smart on 'Hacks' | Credit: HBO Max

Related content:

Younger

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Paramount+

Series Finale

Younger is all grown up. The series finale of Darren Star's comedy about a woman lying about her age to re-enter the workplace after quitting to raise her daughter is here - and we still have to figure out the romantic and professional fates of our beloved heroines, Liza (Sutton Foster) and Kelsey (Hilary Duff). At the end of the penultimate episode, Liza and Charles (Peter Hermann) seemed to be back on track, professing their love outside a private airport while Quinn (Laura Benanti) jetted off to Mustique alone. You know being dumped on the jetway isn't going to sit well with conniving Quinn, and now that she knows about Liza and Kelsey's business endeavor, Inkubator, you can bet she's gonna stir up some s---. And what about Josh (Nico Tortorella), Lauren (Molly Bernard) and Maggie (Debi Mazar)? It almost seems like too much to cram into one final episode. Maybe we're just not ready to grow up and let this show go after all. -Ruth Kinane

Related content:

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on E!

Series Finale

It's the end of an era, dolls. On Thursday we bid farewell to Keeping Up With the Kardashians (for now; the family has signed a deal with Hulu, so it's unlikely they'll be disappearing from our screens any time soon), and with that the talking-head interviews, tantrums, tremendous wealth, and all the heavily teased tantalizing moments in between. Like them or not, there's no denying the Kardashians have changed the face of reality TV and brought a whole new meaning to the notion of celebrity over the past 14 years and 20 seasons that they've been sharing their lives on their E! series, while we've kept up with some pretty iconic moments: Who could forget when Kim lost her diamond earring in the ocean? Or when Kourtney gave birth on screen or Scott hilariously pranked Kris as Todd Kraines? One thing's for sure, we know they'll go out in the most iconic way possible - and with a ton of flashback footage. We're gonna miss that crazy bunch. Bible. -RK

Related content:

Jersey Shore Family Vacation

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on MTV

The party's back! After sitting out the first half of season 4 of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, reality TV legend Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is set to make her triumphant return Thursday. Season 4 of MTV's hit series kicked off last year with the cast, minus Snooki, quarantining together in an empty hotel in Las Vegas. In the upcoming episodes, the Shore bubble will be setting up shop in the Poconos. Let's just hope Snooki, "a f---ing good person," doesn't go looking for the beach. -Derek Lawrence

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi | Credit: MTV

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus Sutton Foster on how Younger's Liza-Josh-Charles love triangle ends up, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

The Real Rebel: The Erin Brockovich Story (special) - ABC

Beat Shazam - Fox

Manifest (2-hour season finale) - NBC

8:30 p.m.

United States of Al - CBS

9 p.m.

Rebel (2-hour season finale) - ABC

Reunion Road Trip (series debut) - E!

The Cube (series debut) - TBS

10 p.m.

Clarice - CBS

Streaming

Doug to the Rescue (docuseries debut) - CuriosityStream

Weekend Getaway with Michelle Buteau (series debut) - Discovery+

Starstruck (series debut) - HBO Max

Full Bloom (season premiere) - HBO Max

Trolls: TrollsTopia (season premiere) - Hulu

Movies

*times are ET and subject to change