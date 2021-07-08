What to Watch on Thursday: XOXO, Gossip Girl is back with HBO Max's sleek reboot
Also, Gen Z portrait Generation closes out its first season.
Gossip Girl
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max
Rebooted Series Debut
You know you love her — and she's back. Nine years after it ended its run on The CW, the scandalous series is disrupting the calm on a new network and the gossipmonger's got a new platform to boot. When we catch up with the Manhattan elite, they're being terrorized by the omnipresent former blogger via Instagram and our cast of influencers, social warriors, and Met step dwellers are not about it. The phone alerts aren't all that have changed in this continuation; expect a more diverse and inclusive cast this time around and wayyyyyy more money. "The show is elevated; it's more sophisticated and it's bigger," showrunner Joshua Safran tells EW. "It's more like Downton Abbey in terms of sprawling cast and one event every episode. Being a millionaire at a private school back in 2007 is so much different than now. We're dealing in global billions." Sounds richly entertaining. —Ruth Kinane
Generation
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max
Season Finale
In a way, the freshman season of the innovative HBO Max teen dramedy ends where it begins, with one last party at Riley's house. Love isn't quite in the air after the Valentine's Day dance, but the truth is leading to some unexpected breakups, reconciliations, and revelations — like more classmates finding out who Panda Express girl is. —Marcus Jones
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus a clip from the Generation season finale, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What ELSE to Watch
7 p.m.
Spice of Life (series debut) — Cooking Channel
8 p.m.
When Nature Calls With Helen Mirren — ABC
Making It — NBC
8:30 p.m.
Big Kenny's Crank It Up Garage (series debut) — Circle
9 p.m.
Holey Moley 3D in 2D — ABC
Top Chef Amateurs — Bravo
Beat Shazam — Fox
10 p.m.
The Hustler — ABC
The Croc That Ate Jaws (special) — National Geographic
10:30 p.m.
Backyard Bar Wars (series debut) — truTV
Streaming
The Dog House: UK (season premiere) — HBO Max
RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6 — Paramount+
Why Women Kill — Paramount+
How She Rolls — PBS Living
Motherland (season premiere) — Sundance Now
The Bridge (U.S. series debut) — Topic
Ice Cold (docuseries debut) — YouTube
*times are ET and subject to change
