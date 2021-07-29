What to Watch on Thursday: Journey to FBoy Island with HBO Max's wild dating series

FBoy Island

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Series Debut

On this new reality dating series — think Bachelor in Paradise meets Love Island meets Survivor! — three looking-for-love women head to a tropical island where 24 men await them. There, the women will have to figure out which 12 are the good guys and which 12 are self-proclaimed "fboys." Who the f knows?! Shockingly (sadly?), it won't be as easy as you'd think. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what LeVar Burton is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

What Not to Design (special) — HGTV

9 p.m.

Top Chef Amateurs — Bravo

The Outpost — The CW

Streaming

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom (series debut) — Netflix

Why Women Kill — Paramount+

Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story (docuseries debut) — Peacock

The Wine Show (season premiere) — Sundance Now

Wedding of the Century (Prince Charles, Princess Diana doc) — BritBox

Movies

The Immortal — HBO Max

Resort to Love — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change