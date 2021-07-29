What to Watch on Thursday: Journey to FBoy Island with HBO Max's wild dating series
Nikki Glaser hosts the outrageous dating competition series pitting 12 "Nice Guys" against 12 "FBoys."
FBoy Island
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max
Series Debut
On this new reality dating series — think Bachelor in Paradise meets Love Island meets Survivor! — three looking-for-love women head to a tropical island where 24 men await them. There, the women will have to figure out which 12 are the good guys and which 12 are self-proclaimed "fboys." Who the f knows?! Shockingly (sadly?), it won't be as easy as you'd think. —Gerrad Hall
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
What Not to Design (special) — HGTV
9 p.m.
Top Chef Amateurs — Bravo
The Outpost — The CW
Streaming
Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom (series debut) — Netflix
Behind the Music (series reboot debut) — Paramount+
RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6 — Paramount+
Why Women Kill — Paramount+
Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story (docuseries debut) — Peacock
The Wine Show (season premiere) — Sundance Now
The Prince (animated series debut) — HBO Max
Wedding of the Century (Prince Charles, Princess Diana doc) — BritBox
Movies
The Immortal — HBO Max
Resort to Love — Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
