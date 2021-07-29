What to Watch on Thursday: Journey to FBoy Island with HBO Max's wild dating series

Nikki Glaser hosts the outrageous dating competition series pitting 12 "Nice Guys" against 12 "FBoys."

By EW Staff
July 29, 2021 at 08:08 AM EDT
FBoy Island

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on HBO Max

Series Debut
On this new reality dating series — think Bachelor in Paradise meets Love Island meets Survivor! — three looking-for-love women head to a tropical island where 24 men await them. There, the women will have to figure out which 12 are the good guys and which 12 are self-proclaimed "fboys." Who the f knows?! Shockingly (sadly?), it won't be as easy as you'd think. —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Big Brother — CBS

Grown-ish — Freeform

What Not to Design (special) — HGTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation — MTV

9 p.m.

Top Chef Amateurs — Bravo

Love Island — CBS

The Outpost — The CW

Streaming

Gossip Girl — HBO Max

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom (series debut) — Netflix

Behind the Music (series reboot debut) — Paramount+

iCarly — Paramount+

RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6 — Paramount+

The Good Fight — Paramount+

Why Women Kill — Paramount+

Dr. Death: The Undoctored Story (docuseries debut) — Peacock

The Wine Show (season premiere) — Sundance Now

The Prince (animated series debut) — HBO Max

Wedding of the Century (Prince Charles, Princess Diana doc) — BritBox

Movies

The ImmortalHBO Max

Resort to Love — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change

